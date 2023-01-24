Read full article on original website
casper
3d ago
Schools have always had rules on wearing things like that as far back as I can remember, it can cause issues, and it doesn't have anything to do with equality. It stands for everyone. Kids need to dress, right !!
Diane Roberson
2d ago
As I understand it, no logos of any kind are allowed in schools except for the school logo itself. That way no one is offended and it’s been a rule as long as I can remember and that’s quite a while.
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
Clash between students, teachers over 'brown pride' sign caught on video
Student organizes protest over ban of clothing featuring term "brown pride," which has become a point of contention between students and school officials at an Idaho high school.
Arbiter Online
Homelessness in Boise: A growing population facing a growing cost
According to the Boise Homeless Coalition, the National Coalition for the Homeless estimated that 44% of people experiencing homelessness nationwide are employed. It is assumed that folks without homes are often unmotivated or unsafe to be around, but that is not the case. The homeless population often struggles to find...
eastidahonews.com
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
CALDWELL (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came...
Anonymous donation covers lunch debt for Emmett students
The Emmett School District shared on its Facebook page this week that a community member donated $14,000 to pay off all current outstanding meal charges for students in the Emmett School District.
Idaho Lottery School Hero Award 'Shares the Love'
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Lottery is honoring twenty school heroes in the state. The Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to "Share the Love" includes recognizing a school worker, from teachers to cafeteria workers. The first "Hero" to be recognized is a fifth-grade teacher from Lakevue Elementary School in Nampa,...
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Hate crime hoax: Idaho police say 'White Power' graffiti on high school created by 'rival' Hispanic gangs
The Caldwell Police Department in Idaho found a phrase reading "White Power" graffitied on a high school was an act of intimidation by Hispanic gangs, and not done out of hate.
Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Boise Police stop man using tools on change machines, ATM
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor after Boise Police officers caught him breaking into change machines and an ATM Thursday morning, according to a news release. After a sound and motion activated alarm went off inside a closed business on South...
eastidahonews.com
‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial
ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Boise Police officer shoots two in two months
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Officer Kip Paporello, who fatally shot a man in Meridian on Monday, also shot a man in November of 2022 -- making this his second shooting in two months. Paporello is a 23-year veteran police officer, according to the police department. Boise Police spokesperson...
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
Post Register
Beyond Comprehension: Canyon Co. Sheriff reacts to release of kidnapper
CANYON COUNTY, idaho — Brian Sangjoon Lee has been released on probation after he served a nine-months. He was arrested in August 2021 after deputies located him at a hotel with an eleven-year-old Nampa girl. In March 2022, Lee pleaded guilty to felony second-degree kidnapping and was ordered to register as a sex offender with zero contact with the victim or any minor children for twenty years.
Name a cockroach at Zoo Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Valentine's Day, the day of pressure. At least, that's what the commercials tell people... to perform or receive an act of love. There are quite a few tried and true options; romantic dinners, flowers, candy and even more expensive takes. For those that want to take...
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
10 car burglaries reported at Boise trailheads over the weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are sounding the alarm after they responded to 10 car burglaries at trailhead parking lots on Saturday. Burglaries were reported at several local trailheads, including the 8th Street extension, Camels Back, Hulls Gulch, Polecat, and Collister. "They happen at different times of the year,...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
