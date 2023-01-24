ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 2

casper
3d ago

Schools have always had rules on wearing things like that as far back as I can remember, it can cause issues, and it doesn't have anything to do with equality. It stands for everyone. Kids need to dress, right !!

Reply
9
Diane Roberson
2d ago

As I understand it, no logos of any kind are allowed in schools except for the school logo itself. That way no one is offended and it’s been a rule as long as I can remember and that’s quite a while.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arbiter Online

Homelessness in Boise: A growing population facing a growing cost

According to the Boise Homeless Coalition, the National Coalition for the Homeless estimated that 44% of people experiencing homelessness nationwide are employed. It is assumed that folks without homes are often unmotivated or unsafe to be around, but that is not the case. The homeless population often struggles to find...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Lottery School Hero Award 'Shares the Love'

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Lottery is honoring twenty school heroes in the state. The Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to "Share the Love" includes recognizing a school worker, from teachers to cafeteria workers. The first "Hero" to be recognized is a fifth-grade teacher from Lakevue Elementary School in Nampa,...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial

ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police officer shoots two in two months

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Officer Kip Paporello, who fatally shot a man in Meridian on Monday, also shot a man in November of 2022 -- making this his second shooting in two months. Paporello is a 23-year veteran police officer, according to the police department. Boise Police spokesperson...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Beyond Comprehension: Canyon Co. Sheriff reacts to release of kidnapper

CANYON COUNTY, idaho — Brian Sangjoon Lee has been released on probation after he served a nine-months. He was arrested in August 2021 after deputies located him at a hotel with an eleven-year-old Nampa girl. In March 2022, Lee pleaded guilty to felony second-degree kidnapping and was ordered to register as a sex offender with zero contact with the victim or any minor children for twenty years.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Name a cockroach at Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Valentine's Day, the day of pressure. At least, that's what the commercials tell people... to perform or receive an act of love. There are quite a few tried and true options; romantic dinners, flowers, candy and even more expensive takes. For those that want to take...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Drug bust in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy