Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
WDFW seeking public comment on Columbia River smelt plan
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently taking public comment on an environmental analysis of an updated plan to manage smelt in the Columbia River basin. "The updated plan is meant to help us continue to put conservation first while still offering flexibility for strategic...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
nbcrightnow.com
7 dead as California sees 3rd mass killing in a week
Seven people are dead in two related shooting at agricultural facilities in south of San Francisco. It's the third mass killing in the past week in California.
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson partner up for two firearm safety measures
Olympia, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced in December they are requesting two common-sense public safety measures for the legislative session. One renews the call for a ban on military-style assault weapons. The new bill is House Bill 1240 and the ban on military-style...
nbcrightnow.com
National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
nbcrightnow.com
Stray Showers Tonight, Strong Gusty Winds and Mountain Snow Showers
Mostly cloudy with strong gusty winds in the foothills and Gorge 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, stray showers for the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Mountain snow showers begin tonight in the Cascades and Blues a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Blues tonight – tomorrow evening.
Comments / 0