Kansas State

WDFW seeking public comment on Columbia River smelt plan

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently taking public comment on an environmental analysis of an updated plan to manage smelt in the Columbia River basin. "The updated plan is meant to help us continue to put conservation first while still offering flexibility for strategic...
National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
Stray Showers Tonight, Strong Gusty Winds and Mountain Snow Showers

Mostly cloudy with strong gusty winds in the foothills and Gorge 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, stray showers for the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Mountain snow showers begin tonight in the Cascades and Blues a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Blues tonight – tomorrow evening.
