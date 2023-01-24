Read full article on original website
Warner Media Changed Their Policy On AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe can be honored properly. As noted earlier, Mark Briscoe will honor his brother on AEW Dynamite against Jay Lethal. Previously, Dave Meltzer noted that Warner Media would not allow The Briscoes to be on AEW or to be honored on AEW following Jay’s passing. Now, Dave s Meltzer says he has spoken to AEW who have confirmed that Warner Media has changed the policy and now Mark is cleared to wrestle and AEW is cleared to openly honor Jay Briscoe on television.
RAW 30 Pulls In The Highest Domestic Gate In RAW’s History
As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, fans were greeted with a wave of nostalgia, especially those who had been watching WWE’s flagship show since the very start. WWE has officially announced that the show has set an impressive Monday Night Raw record. Last night’s...
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 2/1/23
Some big matches are set for next weeks Dynamite. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they revealed the card for next week’s show. The program will feature the third installment of Adam Page versus Jon Moxley, the Tag Team Champions will be in action, an No Holds Barred TNT Title match and Bryan Danielson has his toughest challenge yet as he battles the debuting Timothy Thatcher.
Joe Hendry Remixes A Song To Call Matt Cardona And Brian Myers ‘Edges Bitches’
Joe Hendry can’t be stopped. Not only is he a great pro-wrestler and the current IMPACT Digital Media Champion, but it’s very well known that Joe Hendry is a great musician as well. Now, on last nights edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Joe put his musical talents to the test when he performed a remix of Heaven is a Place on Earth and referred to Matt Cardona and Brian Myers as “Edge’s Bitches.” You can check out the hilarious song below.
Rhea Ripley Trains Dominik Mysterio For The Royal Rumble
Dominik is looking to win the Royal Rumble and he’s enlisted Rhea Ripley to help train him for the Royal Rumble. Though Rhea has never won a Rumble match, he has been in quite a few and has even been in the final two in the past. WWE has uploaded a video of the training session, including Dominik having his “Mami” answer questions for him. Could the teachings of Rhea Ripley help Dominik win the Royal Rumble this weekend? I guess we will see this Saturday! You can check out the video below.
WWE Releases Full 2021 Royal Rumble Match
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a day away, WWE has been hyping up the event as much as they can. They’ve even released full length Royal Rumble matches on their YouTube channel and the latest one is the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble which took place in the Thunder Dome and was won by the Rated R SuperStar, Edge. Revisit the match below to get ready for Saturday’s event!
NXT Level Up Spoilers: 1/24/23
WWE taped the January 27th episode of NXT Level Up on January 24th ahead of Tuesday’s NXT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Smark Out Moment) are below. WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/244) Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice. Scrypts defeated Oliver...
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/27/23
AEW taped matches for the January 27th episode of AEW Rampage on January 25th from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/25) Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lehal (with...
Behind The Scenes Look At Cody Rhodes WWE 2k23 Scanning
WWE has revealed the cover for WWE 2K23, which features John Cena, earlier this week. The game will come out in March and we now know, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Cody Rhodes will be in the game. The cool thing is, WWE has released a behind the scenes look at Cody Rhodes being scanned for the video game and has comments from Cody himself, expressing his excitement to be apart of a WWE franchised game once again. You can check it out below!
Kenny Omega Missed AEW Dynamite Due To Ongoing Visa Issues
Kenny Omega was absent from this week’s AEW Dynamite, with many fans wondering why. A new report has shed some light on the subject however. According to the report by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega wanted to be at the Rupp Arena, but visa issues stalled his arrival. We’re told...
Mick Foley Squashes Rumors Of Heat With WWE
Due to his absence from Monday Night RAW this week, many started believing that he has heat with WWE. The Hardcore legend decided to set the record straight and revealed why he was absent. While speaking on the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley addressed rumors that he got heat...
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Pulls In Over A Million Viewers
This week’s AEW Dynamite numbers are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show’s first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.32 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from last Wednesday’s 0.31 demo rating.
Triple H Discusses Austin Theory’s Star Potential
Austin Theory won the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series and has been on a roll since his huge win. In fact, his stock only continues to rise with every passing week. While speaking during an interview with ESPN, Triple H was asked about Austin Theory’s status in WWE....
Johnny Gargano And Mattel Elite Squad Reveal New WWE Action Figures
WWE and Mattel Elite Squad, including Johnny Gargano have revealed some new and upcoming WWE action figures featuring Elite 100, new legends figures and even a new D’Lo Brown figure, which D’Lo himself was in attendance to see the reveal. Some Figures are available for preorder right now on Ringside Collectibles and others will be up for preorder soon. You can check out the full reveal below!
Matches Revealed For Tonights NXT Level Up
The newest episode of NXT Level Up is set to aor tonight following SmackDown. The show will feature the likes of SCRYPTS, Dante Chen taking on newcomer Kale Dixon, and Lola Vice making her debut. You can see the full card below. NXT Level Up 1/27/23. SCRYPTS vs. Oro Mensah.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/30 (Taped On 1/25)
AEW taped matches for the January 30 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can read the full spoilers for the taping below. Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry &...
Becky Lynch Was Originally Scheduled To Win Steel Cage Match On RAW
Last night on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley’s cage match did not get going as Damage CTRL picked apart Becky inside the cage. Following the segment, it was reported that the steel cage match was cut short to accommodate the other matches and segments, as the opening segment featuring The Bloodline ran a bit long.
Jay Briscoe Tribute Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a tribute video for the late Jay Briscoe aired. The video showed highlights from his career throughout Ring Of Honor. It was then confirmed after the video that Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the touching tribute video below.
WWE See Bray Wyatt As The Number One Babyface On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt is seen to be in a good position internally by WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer brought up WWE’s current plan for Bray Wyatt. It seems that the company pegged him in a very high spot internally. “I don’t think so. It’s possible. Bray is considered...
NXT Talent Have Not Been Informed Of Any Royal Rumble Appearances As Of Mid Rumble Week
NXT talent might not be appearing in either Royal Rumble match this year. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE is considering different names for the women’s Royal Rumble match this week. As of mid-week, NXT talent were not informed about any placement.
