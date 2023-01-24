ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25

DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36

Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51

Estelline/Hendricks 66, Wilmot 35

Faith 63, Philip 59

Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian 22

Groton Area 77, Northwestern 52

Lennox 69, West Central 44

Marty Indian 59, Avon 29

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, OT

Richland, N.D. 63, Sisseton 55

St. Mary’s, Neb. 53, Gregory 50

Stuart, Neb. 63, Burke 20

Vermillion 70, Pine Ridge 52

Wakpala 58, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 43

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

