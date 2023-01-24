Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25
DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36
Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51
Estelline/Hendricks 66, Wilmot 35
Faith 63, Philip 59
Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian 22
Groton Area 77, Northwestern 52
Lennox 69, West Central 44
Marty Indian 59, Avon 29
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, OT
Richland, N.D. 63, Sisseton 55
St. Mary’s, Neb. 53, Gregory 50
Stuart, Neb. 63, Burke 20
Vermillion 70, Pine Ridge 52
Wakpala 58, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 43
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 33
