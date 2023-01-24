ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warner Media Changed Their Policy On AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe can be honored properly. As noted earlier, Mark Briscoe will honor his brother on AEW Dynamite against Jay Lethal. Previously, Dave Meltzer noted that Warner Media would not allow The Briscoes to be on AEW or to be honored on AEW following Jay’s passing. Now, Dave s Meltzer says he has spoken to AEW who have confirmed that Warner Media has changed the policy and now Mark is cleared to wrestle and AEW is cleared to openly honor Jay Briscoe on television.
RAW 30 Pulls In Most Viewers In Almost 3 Years, Key Demo Also Sees Significant Rise

The numbers are in for this weeks edition of RAW. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020. The show averaged a massive 0.70 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.42 demo rating that the show recorded last week. This is the highest demo rating that WWE Raw has recorded since April 6, 2020.
Mark Briscoe To Make His AEW Debut vs Jay Lethal On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Mark Briscoe will finally get to compete on AEW television. While it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Warner Media would continue to block Mark Briscoe from competing in All Elite Wrestling in the wake of his brothers death, it appears the circumstances have changed. Tony Khan announced on Twitter...
RAW 30 Pulls In The Highest Domestic Gate In RAW’s History

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, fans were greeted with a wave of nostalgia, especially those who had been watching WWE’s flagship show since the very start. WWE has officially announced that the show has set an impressive Monday Night Raw record. Last night’s...
WATCH: WWE Reveals The Top Most Controversial Royal Rumble Moments

Let’s get ready to Rumble. WWE has revealed the Top 10 most controversial moments in Royal Rumble history. From the final two being eliminated at the same time, to people getting eliminated from others who aren’t even in the match, what is the number one most controversial Royal Rumble moment? Check out the list below!
Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander At IMPACT No Surender

The IMPACT No Surrender 2023 main event is set. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship on February 24th at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26th when Rich defeated five other former World Champions, Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
Dan Lambert Doesn’t Know Who RJ City Is

Ethan Page was the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey!(EW) YouTube show. During the interview, RJ asked Ethan if he still talks to his former manager, Dan Lambert. Ethan said yes, to which RJ told him to text him right at that moment. So, Ethan took a selfie with RJ and sent it to Dan, in which he later responded “who is that?” You can see the hilarious moment and the rest of the interview below.
This Week’s Friday Night SmackDown Is Almost Sold Out

WWE SmackDown will take place this Friday from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and according to WrestleTix, the show is almost sold out. It was reported that SmackDown this week has sold 4804 tickets and there are only 717 tickets left. Given the fact that there is still...
Kenny Omega Missed AEW Dynamite Due To Ongoing Visa Issues

Kenny Omega was absent from this week’s AEW Dynamite, with many fans wondering why. A new report has shed some light on the subject however. According to the report by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega wanted to be at the Rupp Arena, but visa issues stalled his arrival. We’re told...
Darby Allin Retains TNT Championship On AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite. Of course, this was a back and forth match with both men putting their bodies on the line in some crazy ways. House Of Black even got involved, trying to go after Sting at ringside, but, Ortiz made the save with a kendo stick, causing Malakai, Brody, Sting and Ortiz to brawl to the backstage area. Meanwhile, Buddy was trying his best to put an end to the resilient Darby Allin, but it didn’t work. Darby finished off Buddy with a coffin drop to the back.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/30 (Taped On 1/25)

AEW taped matches for the January 30 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can read the full spoilers for the taping below. Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry &...
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/27/23

AEW taped matches for the January 27th episode of AEW Rampage on January 25th from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/25) Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lehal (with...
Mick Foley Squashes Rumors Of Heat With WWE

Due to his absence from Monday Night RAW this week, many started believing that he has heat with WWE. The Hardcore legend decided to set the record straight and revealed why he was absent. While speaking on the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley addressed rumors that he got heat...
Jay Briscoe Tribute Video Airs On AEW Dynamite

Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a tribute video for the late Jay Briscoe aired. The video showed highlights from his career throughout Ring Of Honor. It was then confirmed after the video that Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the touching tribute video below.

