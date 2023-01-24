Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Says The WWE Locker Room Is Happy To See Stephanie McMahon Take Some Time For Herself
While speaking to Nick Talbot of the San Antonio Express, Kevin Owens commented on Stephanie’s resignation as Co-CEO. Owens had nothing but words of praise for Stephanie during her tenure in WWE management. He also spoke for the people backstage when he said that he is pleased to hear that the former Co-CEO has taken out time to focus on herself.
bodyslam.net
Warner Media Changed Their Policy On AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe can be honored properly. As noted earlier, Mark Briscoe will honor his brother on AEW Dynamite against Jay Lethal. Previously, Dave Meltzer noted that Warner Media would not allow The Briscoes to be on AEW or to be honored on AEW following Jay’s passing. Now, Dave s Meltzer says he has spoken to AEW who have confirmed that Warner Media has changed the policy and now Mark is cleared to wrestle and AEW is cleared to openly honor Jay Briscoe on television.
bodyslam.net
RAW 30 Pulls In Most Viewers In Almost 3 Years, Key Demo Also Sees Significant Rise
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of RAW. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020. The show averaged a massive 0.70 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.42 demo rating that the show recorded last week. This is the highest demo rating that WWE Raw has recorded since April 6, 2020.
bodyslam.net
Mark Briscoe To Make His AEW Debut vs Jay Lethal On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe will finally get to compete on AEW television. While it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Warner Media would continue to block Mark Briscoe from competing in All Elite Wrestling in the wake of his brothers death, it appears the circumstances have changed. Tony Khan announced on Twitter...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Makes Heartfelt Social Media Post After Segment With The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt is a proud man after RAW 30. Bray Wyatt jumped on Twitter the morning after RAW is XXX. He made it clear how proud he is for not changing to fit someone else’s narrative, and then he thanked The Undertaker as well. Bray Wyatt also took the...
bodyslam.net
RAW 30 Pulls In The Highest Domestic Gate In RAW’s History
As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, fans were greeted with a wave of nostalgia, especially those who had been watching WWE’s flagship show since the very start. WWE has officially announced that the show has set an impressive Monday Night Raw record. Last night’s...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Reveals The Top Most Controversial Royal Rumble Moments
Let’s get ready to Rumble. WWE has revealed the Top 10 most controversial moments in Royal Rumble history. From the final two being eliminated at the same time, to people getting eliminated from others who aren’t even in the match, what is the number one most controversial Royal Rumble moment? Check out the list below!
bodyslam.net
Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander At IMPACT No Surender
The IMPACT No Surrender 2023 main event is set. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship on February 24th at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26th when Rich defeated five other former World Champions, Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Host Tom Hannifan Announces A HUGE Return to Live Events in Chicago, Including Bound For Glory PPV
During the Press Pass today with Frankie Kazarian, Tom Hannifan kicked it off by announcing IMPACT Wrestling returning to Chicago over 3 weekends in 2023, including IMPACT’s flagship PPV, Bound for Glory. IMPACT comes to Cicero Stadium in Chicago Friday April 28 + Saturday April 29th for Chicago Slugfest;...
bodyslam.net
Dan Lambert Doesn’t Know Who RJ City Is
Ethan Page was the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey!(EW) YouTube show. During the interview, RJ asked Ethan if he still talks to his former manager, Dan Lambert. Ethan said yes, to which RJ told him to text him right at that moment. So, Ethan took a selfie with RJ and sent it to Dan, in which he later responded “who is that?” You can see the hilarious moment and the rest of the interview below.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s Friday Night SmackDown Is Almost Sold Out
WWE SmackDown will take place this Friday from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and according to WrestleTix, the show is almost sold out. It was reported that SmackDown this week has sold 4804 tickets and there are only 717 tickets left. Given the fact that there is still...
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Missed AEW Dynamite Due To Ongoing Visa Issues
Kenny Omega was absent from this week’s AEW Dynamite, with many fans wondering why. A new report has shed some light on the subject however. According to the report by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega wanted to be at the Rupp Arena, but visa issues stalled his arrival. We’re told...
bodyslam.net
Darby Allin Retains TNT Championship On AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite. Of course, this was a back and forth match with both men putting their bodies on the line in some crazy ways. House Of Black even got involved, trying to go after Sting at ringside, but, Ortiz made the save with a kendo stick, causing Malakai, Brody, Sting and Ortiz to brawl to the backstage area. Meanwhile, Buddy was trying his best to put an end to the resilient Darby Allin, but it didn’t work. Darby finished off Buddy with a coffin drop to the back.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 1/25/23 – Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut, TNT Title Match, JAS vs Starks And Andretti And More!
As ever tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite looks like an action packed card. Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews in a marquee championship bout. Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut as he will take on Jay Lethal. This article will be updated as the...
Jake Paul Finalizes February Fight With Tommy Fury
Third time’s the charm for the fight between the two high-profile boxers.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/30 (Taped On 1/25)
AEW taped matches for the January 30 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can read the full spoilers for the taping below. Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry &...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/27/23
AEW taped matches for the January 27th episode of AEW Rampage on January 25th from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/25) Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lehal (with...
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley Squashes Rumors Of Heat With WWE
Due to his absence from Monday Night RAW this week, many started believing that he has heat with WWE. The Hardcore legend decided to set the record straight and revealed why he was absent. While speaking on the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley addressed rumors that he got heat...
bodyslam.net
Jay Briscoe Tribute Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a tribute video for the late Jay Briscoe aired. The video showed highlights from his career throughout Ring Of Honor. It was then confirmed after the video that Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the touching tribute video below.
Comments / 0