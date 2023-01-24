Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite. Of course, this was a back and forth match with both men putting their bodies on the line in some crazy ways. House Of Black even got involved, trying to go after Sting at ringside, but, Ortiz made the save with a kendo stick, causing Malakai, Brody, Sting and Ortiz to brawl to the backstage area. Meanwhile, Buddy was trying his best to put an end to the resilient Darby Allin, but it didn’t work. Darby finished off Buddy with a coffin drop to the back.

