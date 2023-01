Boise State Secured Home Win Over Fresno State, 63-53 Boise State used the second half to build up a lead in the second half of Tuesday’s 63-53 win over Fresno State. The first half started out slow for the Broncos as Fresno State began a 7-0 run. Boise State quickly cut down the deficit and took a 21-19 lead with three minutes left in the first half. Fresno State went into halftime with a 25-23 lead over Boise State.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO