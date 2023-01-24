ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Chiles girls basketball finding hardwood success through gridiron experience

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

Timberwolves run in packs. While that is factually correct when it comes to the actual species, the same can be said for the Chiles girls' basketball team.

The athletic season for the bulk of the T-Wolves kicks off in October with basketball practices and ends in April, deep into flag football playoffs. Whether it's on the hardwood or the gridiron, Chiles has found continuous success with a unique and fast style of play.

Pushing 20 wins nearing the end of the regular season, most recently topping Lincoln, 47-38, on Monday, Chiles has leaned on a quick transition game and aggressive defense to ride to the best record in the Big Bend (17-5).

Different games, same pace

Despite both basketball and flag football being different sports in different seasons, there's a lot that Chiles players have used from flag football to add to their game on the court. Senior Maddie Houghland, who passed for 2742 yards and 47 touchdowns last flag football season, has emerged as one of the top rebounders in the Big Bend, averaging 8.1 per game.

"Being able to jump and catch a ball, flag football has contributed to that," Houghland said. "When the ball is in the air, it's easy to catch and do what I've got to do."

Her impact on the defensive end was one that surprised Timberwolves head coach Troy Hartmann at first but has since embraced as it's not only stunned the Timberwolves' opponents scoring, but it has created their own opportunities on offense.

"She's a game changer," Hartmann said. "She's a senior and we finally got her out to play, and as you can see she's a great athlete. One thing I wasn't aware of was how good of a rebounder she is. Defensively, she's putting pressure on them and is just an all-around good player. She does a little bit of everything."

Similar to her role on the football field, Houghland has also been the pinpoint to the Timberwolves' fast transition game. Her abilities to pass and her teammates' speed have caught their opponents throughout the season playing catchup. Against Lincoln, after an 11-9 first quarter, Chiles went on a 14-0 run in the second, just about putting the game away and only allowing six points in the quarter.

"That has been absolutely huge for us. A lot of our points come in the transition," Houghland said. "We honestly want to work a little more in our halfcourt game, so we can balance that out with our transition game, but we get a ton of points off of that. Chole [McElroy] gets a ton of steals off of those blocks she does, which probably comes from the volleyball she plays."

McElroy and Houghland are both averaging three steals a game on the year, with McElroy averaging 9.6 points per game. Senior Lindsey Myrick, who was also All-Big Bend flag football first-team, leads the Timberwolves in scoring with an 11.7 average and dropped a team-high 15 against the Trojans.

"The transition game is our bread and butter," Hartmann said. "We're going to press people, we're going to score in transition, which is what we do well. We're going to continue to do that from here on out."

Lucky 13?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtNCp_0kP4fpyn00

The last time Chiles won a district title was in 2010, going 15-9 in the regular season and defeating Lincoln by two points in the title game. While most of Chiles' roster was turning 5 years old the last time the T-Wolves won district gold, they boast the best regular season record since that 2010 run.

In addition to the familiarity with teammates from flag football to basketball, the Timberwolves do have district titles in hand from last spring. Knowing what it takes to get there, Chiles has confidence in making a deep playoff run in the coming weeks.

"I think we're going to go pretty far," Houghland said. "I think we can contend with all the teams in our district and it's going to be very, very competitive. Every team is going to be hungry and I think that we're all going to want to make our mark this season."

Chiles (17-5) - 11, 16, 7, 13 - 47

Lincoln (12-11) - 9, 5, 9, 15 - 38

Chiles: McElroy 6 3-4 15, Flossic 5 1-2 11, Houghland 2 3-5 7, Myrick 3 0-0 6, Hartman 2 1-1 5, Kaln 0 2-5 2, Jackson 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 11-19 47.

Lincoln: Johnson 5 1-4 11, Brown 4 0-0 9, Smith 2 4-6 8, Hernandez 3 1-3 7, Durden 1 0-0 2, Dickey 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 7-15 38.

3-pointers: Chiles 0. Lincoln 1 (Brown 1).

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Chiles girls basketball finding hardwood success through gridiron experience

