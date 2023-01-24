Read full article on original website
Casa Lorh Brings Life To 19TH Century Ruins In Merida
Casa Lohr emerges from an abandoned 19th-century colonial house in the historic center of Mérida, Mexico. 20Diezz Arquitectos restored the crumbling stone structure and preserved its historical beauty by conserving the interior vestiges. This includes remnants of an old masonry wall which becomes the defining feature of the house.
Clifton Hill Courtyard House | est living
The architectural response was to introduce a garden studio with an ensuite, mezzanine and the flexibility to accommodate a teenage retreat, home office, gym or storage. The studio is nestled within the courtyard with access to the adjacent laneway. Along with the landscaping and greenery provided by the courtyard, the deciduous bottle brush tree is a central visual feature of the residence, changing colour between seasons.
The Art of Outdoor Living | Three Californian Architects
Feldman Architecture partner Chris Kurrle says the natural features of the land guide their designs – championing architecture that responds sensitively to the site itself. Flush floor transitions underpin what Chris describes as a “thoughtful blend of indoor and outdoor environments”; “using a consistent materiality on the floor such as concrete, stone or tiles to foster a sense of visual harmony,” Chris adds.
How to Make a DIY Fake Olive Tree for Less Than Buying | Thrifty Decor Chick
How to make an artificial olive tree for less. If you love the look of decorative trees in your home, but don’t have a green thumb to keep real plants alive or the budget for an expensive fake store-bought version, this tutorial for a faux potted olive tree is for you!
