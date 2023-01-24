Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Popular Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich Sets Opening Date for 45th Season
Today I was really craving seafood. My mouth was watering thinking of a nice, big plate of fried shrimp and scallops with a side of cole slaw and a roll. Or better yet, a giant lobster roll with big chunks of lobster meat covered in mayo. It totally makes me think of summer right in the dead of winter.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
WMTW
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Secretary of State has validated a citizen's initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The "No Blank Checks" campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval before taking...
WMUR.com
Man wins more than $100,000 on $3 slot machine bet at charitable casino in Dover
Filotimo Casino officials announced the first big, lucky winner on the charitable casino’s newly installed casino machines. Officials said Ralph of Elliot, Maine, won $103,201 after placing a bet of just $3. He won big on the Scorchin' Hot Ruby machine at the casino in Dover. Ralph said he...
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China
Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
wabi.tv
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director...
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
The Super Bowl for Food Has Picked 11 Semifinalists From Maine
The James Beard Foundation has named 11 semifinalists from Maine in a bunch of categories for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards. Every major industry has the award to crown the best in the business. We love to see what the best movie is or the best song, but we also love to see who's got the best food and drink.
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
MaineDOT announces three-year work plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light
A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMTW
Lawsuit: Mini Fireball bottles do not contain whisky, misleading customers
PORTLAND, Maine — If you're reaching for a shot-sized bottle of Fireball in the grocery store, you may want to read this. The small bottle may not contain whisky but instead a "malt-flavored beverage." “These are tough economic times. Consumers, Maine residents, are entitled to have their money go...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1