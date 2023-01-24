ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China

Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
MATINICUS ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
Q97.9

The Super Bowl for Food Has Picked 11 Semifinalists From Maine

The James Beard Foundation has named 11 semifinalists from Maine in a bunch of categories for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards. Every major industry has the award to crown the best in the business. We love to see what the best movie is or the best song, but we also love to see who's got the best food and drink.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineDOT announces three-year work plan

AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

