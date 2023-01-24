ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

yumadailynews.com

City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade

YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Big changes coming to ECRMC

El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

About 27 ounces of Fentanyl pills found from two different cases in Arizona

IMPERIAL VALLEY - Around the same time, four people in Arizona have been pulled over for having fentanyl pills on them. When police were pulling over the car, the police K9 alerted the officer that it smells drugs. While doing a car search, police confirmed that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the car.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight

After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Fire reminds the community to watch their step, 10% of calls are fall related

YUMA - According to Yuma Fire Department, about 10% of their emergency calls have been fall related. Last week 41 emergency medical responses were for injuries related to falls. Officials say this could be something as simple as tripping in a parking lot or cases often more serious, like falling from a ladder or roof.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Teen from Calexico arrested for commercial burglary, video posted

CALEXICO - A teen in Calexico has been arrested by a local shopping center cop for burglary. The cop was patrolling a local shopping center when he noticed a shattered window to a business. The teen noticed the cop and jumped out the shattered window of the business with the...
CALEXICO, CA

