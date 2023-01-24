Read full article on original website
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Kofa boys hoops dominates at home, San Pasqual Lady Warriors keep cruising towards postseason berth
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Not all teams can sneak into the postseason each year, but what they can do is sprint full speed to the finish line and end the season on a high note with their pride in hand. That's the case for several local teams who were...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Arizona Western hoops drops thriller in overtime, Kofa boys and girls soccer each with big bounce back wins
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - When the name ESPN is in the air, people flock towards the gym - and that's what happened on Wednesday night on the campus of Arizona Western College. With the partnership between ESPN and the NJCAA, games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ to feature NJCAA...
kyma.com
Kofa boys soccer survives hotly contested game against Washington at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa Kings boys soccer defeated Washington 3-2 at Irv Pallack Field on Wednesday night. In a game that initially looked like it had the makings of a blowout, it ended up coming down to the final seconds to get the win. Kofa was at one...
kyma.com
A glimpse at the latest AIA rankings as winter season closes in on postseason play
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It has turned into a race to the finish in the final few weeks of the winter sports regular season as several local teams are on the brink of inking a postseason spot. Some are just barely on the outside looking in, while others look...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: San Luis pulls away after tight first half battle with Gila Ridge to remain perfect, several playoff-hopeful teams dominate to stay in the mix
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Senior night celebrations were underway at both The Snake Pit in San Luis for boys soccer and at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Gila Ridge for girls soccer Tuesday night. Both home teams came out victorious. The 3rd ranked Sidewinder boys had a battle on their...
Gusty and dusty conditions rejoin Thursday
A dry weather disturbance arrive late tonight through Thursday, with the main impacted being breezy to windy conditions. The post Gusty and dusty conditions rejoin Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
City of Yuma is taking entries for Silver Spur Rodeo Parade
YUMA - Official's for the 78th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade have been taking entries to be in the parade. The event will take place starting on Main Street and heading uptown. Final route is being considered by City of Yuma, additional information will be on their website. Residents who want to apply can here.
Big changes coming to ECRMC
El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
Calmer winds and warmer temperatures today
Calmer day for the Desert Southwest today, with more winds by Thursday. The post Calmer winds and warmer temperatures today appeared first on KYMA.
Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is looking for those responsible for lighting a restroom on fire. The post Restroom lit on fire at Aquatic Center appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
About 27 ounces of Fentanyl pills found from two different cases in Arizona
IMPERIAL VALLEY - Around the same time, four people in Arizona have been pulled over for having fentanyl pills on them. When police were pulling over the car, the police K9 alerted the officer that it smells drugs. While doing a car search, police confirmed that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the car.
Weekend crime spree takes place
Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning. The post Weekend crime spree takes place appeared first on KYMA.
YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street
A car crash happened around the area of 32nd St. and Ave 3 1/2 E resulting in both drivers being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The post YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
yumadailynews.com
Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there
YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
Free tax filing services for vets and first responders in Yuma
If you need help filing those taxes this year, there’s assistance available in Yuma for veterans and first responders. The post Free tax filing services for vets and first responders in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Fire reminds the community to watch their step, 10% of calls are fall related
YUMA - According to Yuma Fire Department, about 10% of their emergency calls have been fall related. Last week 41 emergency medical responses were for injuries related to falls. Officials say this could be something as simple as tripping in a parking lot or cases often more serious, like falling from a ladder or roof.
yumadailynews.com
Teen from Calexico arrested for commercial burglary, video posted
CALEXICO - A teen in Calexico has been arrested by a local shopping center cop for burglary. The cop was patrolling a local shopping center when he noticed a shattered window to a business. The teen noticed the cop and jumped out the shattered window of the business with the...
