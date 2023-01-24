Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State Recruiting Special: 75% Off Lions247 VIP
Penn State is wrapping up January with its third significant recruiting Junior Day weekend, which means the VIP recruiting content is and will continue to be pouring in here at Lions247. We want to make it easy for you to join our community at the VIP level with our best subscription offer of the year — 75% OFF A NEW ANNUAL PASS.
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley
Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
PODCAST: Intel on new Penn State WRs coach Marques Hagans; recruiting impact and visitor updates
Penn State started this week by filling a key spot on its coaching staff, and that development is the primary focus on a fresh episode of the Lions247 Podcast. Marques Hagans is in the spotlight after the Monday announcement of his hiring as new Nittany Lions receivers coach. Hagans replaces...
Where are Penn State's 2023 signees ranked in final Top247 rankings?
The Early Signing Period is long in the books and 11 of Penn State's 2023 signees are already on campus for the spring semester, which means it is nearly time to put a bow on a cycle that saw the Nittany Lions sign the 15th-ranked class in the nation. There is still the possibility for a late addition to the class with four-star Dundalk (Md.) tackle Chimdy Onoh available for the taking, but Penn State's 2023 efforts are all but complete.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0