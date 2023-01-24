The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled seven new highway camera view locations in central Minnesota, including several in the Lakeland viewing area. The new road weather information systems stations are available at 511mn.org. They allow motorists to see the conditions at various locations across the state. The environmental sensor stations also collect, process, and distribute current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO