lptv.org
New Highway Camera Views for Central MN Available on 511MN.org Website
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled seven new highway camera view locations in central Minnesota, including several in the Lakeland viewing area. The new road weather information systems stations are available at 511mn.org. They allow motorists to see the conditions at various locations across the state. The environmental sensor stations also collect, process, and distribute current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.
lptv.org
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota
A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
lptv.org
Northwoods Experience: MN DNR Seeks to Restore Loon Population
It’s a new project with a decade-long history that’s been made to protect Minnesota’s state bird. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’s Loon Restoration Project looks to protect current and future generations of the bird before the common loon becomes uncommon. After the April 2010 Deep...
lptv.org
Candidates Announced for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
131 teachers are candidates to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. According to Education Minnesota, this year’s program will name the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program aims to celebrate excellence in education in Minnesota, where candidates represent public and private school teachers in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education, and Adult Basic Education.
lptv.org
Walz’s Budget Proposal Would Give DNR $287 Million in Funding
One part of Gov. Walz’s One Minnesota Budget, which was presented in full on Tuesday, will put more funding into the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The budget proposal would invest approximately $287.4 million of one-time and operational funding for the DNR. The funding would be intended to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs.
lptv.org
Minnesota House Backs Extended Jobless Pay for Mine Workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to extend unemployment benefits for laid-off workers at Northshore Mining is on its way to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. The Minnesota House voted 127-7 on Monday to approve the bill, which passed the Senate 56-10 two weeks ago. Northshore Mining...
lptv.org
Walz Proposes Tax Credit Checks for 2.5M Minnesota Families
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of Minnesota families would get checks totaling as much as $2,600 from the state’s huge surplus under the budget plan that Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, saying it would give residents the largest package of tax cuts in state history. The direct...
lptv.org
Brainerd High School Alumna Wins Award for Female Sports Media Coverage
A Brainerd High School alumna recently won a national award for her coverage of female sports in Minnesota. Sherece “Shari” Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day award winner for Minnesota. The award honors and represents individuals, organizations and groups in female sports. According to the press release, Lamke will be officially recognized on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which marks the 37th annual celebration of this event.
lptv.org
Two Arrested in Red Lake Fentanyl Drug Bust
A woman suspected of selling fentanyl on the Red Lake Reservation has been arrested by the Red Lake Police Department. According to a press release, Katrina Oakgrove is charged with possession with intent to sell and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The Red Lake Police Department says following a...
