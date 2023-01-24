Read full article on original website
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota
A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji Hosts Annual March for Life Event
Saturday, Jan. 21 saw abortion opponents in Bemidji hold their annual March for Life event. Hosted by St. Philip’s Catholic Church and coinciding with the national event in Washington, D.C., the event saw a number of guest speakers give presentations after the march itself, including U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber.
Golden Apple: Park Rapids High School to Host One-Act Play Competition
This Saturday, the Park Rapids High School auditorium will become a gallery of performance art, as it will host 4 unique one-act plays from high schools around the area for the MSHSL Subsection 24A One Act Play Competition. “We have four schools that are competing this year, we have Park...
Bemidji Rail Corridor Project Has Hazy Timeline
Many parts of the rail corridor redevelopment project in Bemidji are still in the works. That doesn’t mean important aspects of the project have completely halted, but the timeline is unclear due to approval needed for important aspects of the project. At the latest update on Thursday from contributors...
Bemidji City Council Shares Concerns on Business Impacts from Highway 197 Project
Concerns over impacts to businesses were the center of conversation at the latest Bemidji City Council work session that focused on updates to the Highway 197 Project. Councilors voiced as to how the project might affect businesses along the corridor during the construction process. The contentious project initially failed to...
NTC in Bemidji Closes for Day Due to Power Outage
A power outage forced Northwest Technical College in Bemidji to close today. The school was left without power this morning, and classes for the remainder of the day were cancelled. Faculty and staff able to work remotely were asked to do so for the rest of the day. Beltrami Electric...
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
Bemidji Boys Basketball Hitting Stride with a Month Left in Regular Season Play
The Bemidji boys basketball team’s current three-game win streak is their longest win streak of the season to date. The Lumberjacks held off Hermantown 78-76, ran by Hibbing 82-28, and got a close section 8AAAA win over St. Cloud Tech 56-54 on Tuesday. What’s been the difference lately is...
