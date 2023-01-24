ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota

A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji Hosts Annual March for Life Event

Saturday, Jan. 21 saw abortion opponents in Bemidji hold their annual March for Life event. Hosted by St. Philip’s Catholic Church and coinciding with the national event in Washington, D.C., the event saw a number of guest speakers give presentations after the march itself, including U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Rail Corridor Project Has Hazy Timeline

Many parts of the rail corridor redevelopment project in Bemidji are still in the works. That doesn’t mean important aspects of the project have completely halted, but the timeline is unclear due to approval needed for important aspects of the project. At the latest update on Thursday from contributors...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

NTC in Bemidji Closes for Day Due to Power Outage

A power outage forced Northwest Technical College in Bemidji to close today. The school was left without power this morning, and classes for the remainder of the day were cancelled. Faculty and staff able to work remotely were asked to do so for the rest of the day. Beltrami Electric...
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

