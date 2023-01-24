ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawarebusinessnow.com

Greenhill Car Wash opens 5th location in north Wilmington

Greenhill Car Wash opened its fifth location in Delaware at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Road. Greenhill’s new location features license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Smyrna to Spend $450K in Pandemic Relief Funds to Light Turf Field

SMYRNA, Del.- Controversy over how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds is overshadowing the Smyrna community. The Smyrna school district board voted to install lights on the middle school turf field. But, many parents think the funding should go elsewhere. "I think if it's Covid...
SMYRNA, DE
buckscountyherald.com

Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan

More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday

DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- County leaders look to bring more business to the area, but troublesome truck traffic has to be addressed first. Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities. Helen Wiles from the Kent...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Contract approved to construct new ship collision avoidance system at DMB

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is one step closer to getting a modern ship collision protection system. The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a construction contract to R.E. Pierson Company of Salem County to install a total of eight protective cells, each 80 feet in diameter. The $93-million project is partially funded by a US Department of Transportation Grant of more than $22-million. Construction is expected to begin in July, and would take a little over two years to complete.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million

Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wilmtoday.com

Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!

We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Airlifted From Refinery With Serious Burnes

At approximately 11:12 am, New Castle County Paramedics, Delaware City Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the Schoolhouse Road entrance to the refinery for a burn patient. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 46-year-old male patient in the care of Delaware City Fire Company...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

