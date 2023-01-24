Read full article on original website
4 taken to hospitals after chemical incident at Cecil County YMCA pool
The Cecil County YMCA says they have reopened their pool after a chemical incident sent four people to the hospital yesterday.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Greenhill Car Wash opens 5th location in north Wilmington
Greenhill Car Wash opened its fifth location in Delaware at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Road. Greenhill’s new location features license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide...
Wilmington, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Wilmington. The Middletown High School basketball team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on January 26, 2023, 14:30:00. The St. Mark's High School basketball team will have a game with St. Elizabeths High School on January 26, 2023, 10:30:00.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
WBOC
Smyrna to Spend $450K in Pandemic Relief Funds to Light Turf Field
SMYRNA, Del.- Controversy over how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds is overshadowing the Smyrna community. The Smyrna school district board voted to install lights on the middle school turf field. But, many parents think the funding should go elsewhere. "I think if it's Covid...
Hankin Group Prepares for First Phase of Opening New Downingtown Community
The first phase of Hankin Group’s River Station in Downingtown is nearing completion, and like much of Hankin’s developments, it’s focused on community and people, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Located on the site of the former Sonoco Products Co. paper mill, the $80...
buckscountyherald.com
Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan
More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Looking for Delaware County Women Who Tell a Good Story
The Delaware County Women’s Commission is preparing for Women’s History Month in March with a unique offer and request. The commission is looking for exemplary women in the county who are good storytellers.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WBOC
Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday
DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
delawarepublic.org
Avelo Airlines bringing commercial flight back to Wilmington next week, booking trends are "strong"
Avelo Airlines kicks off commercial air flight from the Wilmington Airport next week. The inaugural flight to Orlando February 1st is almost full, says Head of Avelo Marketing Travis Christ, and other flights through the end of May are filling up too. “For an airline when you add service to...
WBOC
Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- County leaders look to bring more business to the area, but troublesome truck traffic has to be addressed first. Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities. Helen Wiles from the Kent...
WDEL 1150AM
Contract approved to construct new ship collision avoidance system at DMB
The Delaware Memorial Bridge is one step closer to getting a modern ship collision protection system. The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a construction contract to R.E. Pierson Company of Salem County to install a total of eight protective cells, each 80 feet in diameter. The $93-million project is partially funded by a US Department of Transportation Grant of more than $22-million. Construction is expected to begin in July, and would take a little over two years to complete.
Chester County Mom Helps Millersville Student Continue Classes Following Unexpected Loss
When Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner found herself needing help following the sudden loss of her mother, Chester County’s Mary Louise Miller stepped up, writes Logan Perrone for FOX43. Wagner lost her mother Krista to pancreatic cancer in April, but her hardships did not stop there. She also lost...
Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million
Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
firststateupdate.com
Man Airlifted From Refinery With Serious Burnes
At approximately 11:12 am, New Castle County Paramedics, Delaware City Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the Schoolhouse Road entrance to the refinery for a burn patient. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 46-year-old male patient in the care of Delaware City Fire Company...
