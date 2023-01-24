The Delaware Memorial Bridge is one step closer to getting a modern ship collision protection system. The Delaware River and Bay Authority has awarded a construction contract to R.E. Pierson Company of Salem County to install a total of eight protective cells, each 80 feet in diameter. The $93-million project is partially funded by a US Department of Transportation Grant of more than $22-million. Construction is expected to begin in July, and would take a little over two years to complete.

SALEM COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO