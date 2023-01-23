ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Red and Black

Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects

2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
WLTX.com

Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina have landed another high-profile pledge for the class of 2024 as four-star tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Calvary Day School. Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas with other offers including...
Palm Beach Daily News

Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
sicemdawgs.com

Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
cedarblueprints.com

Is Georgia the next Alabama?

January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"

ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
Red and Black

Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
thegeorgeanne.com

What do Students want in Boro’ Nightlife?

With around 20,000 college students and only a couple of local bars, Statesboro’s nightlife might need some upgrades. We asked GS students one question about nightlife in the Boro and they responded with their recommendations to “up” the nightlife. What do you wish Statesboro’s nightlife had more...
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
