Red and Black
Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects
2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
live5news.com
Hanahan names Georgia Southern staffer Milan Turner as new head football coach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan has their new head football coach. The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that Georgia Southern staff member Milan Turner has been named the new head man for the Hawks. Turner replaces Art Craig who was placed on leave in the middle of last season. Earlier...
WLTX.com
Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina have landed another high-profile pledge for the class of 2024 as four-star tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Calvary Day School. Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas with other offers including...
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
dawgnation.com
After the events of this past week, Georgia football 2020 signees will clearly carry wide receiver room
A week ago, the Georgia wide receiver room seemed positioned to be in a really strong spot. Ladd McConkey announced that he would be returning to Georgia for another season, giving Georgia its top statistical wide receiver from the 2022 season. But since then, we’ve once again seen the Georgia...
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"
ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
Red and Black
Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships
Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
247Sports
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
University of Georgia announces investigation of fatal car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and athletic association recruiting employee Chandler LeCroy.
UGA launching review of crash that killed football player, staffer, injured two others
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has announced they reviewing the circumstances surrounding a car crash that killed a football player and a team staffer. Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive National Championship win with a parade through downtown Athens.
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist
JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
thegeorgeanne.com
What do Students want in Boro’ Nightlife?
With around 20,000 college students and only a couple of local bars, Statesboro’s nightlife might need some upgrades. We asked GS students one question about nightlife in the Boro and they responded with their recommendations to “up” the nightlife. What do you wish Statesboro’s nightlife had more...
Local Sports Report: Jenkins, Johnson pick up wins, Calvary Day girls earn comeback victory
In high school basketball, the Jenkins boys basketball team edged out Richmond Hill on the road to highlight an exciting night in sports. Jenkins out lasted Richmond, 48-46, to pick up its seventh victory of the season. Back in Savannah, the Johnson boys cruised to a 74-28 triumph on the road against Savannah Christian. The […]
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
