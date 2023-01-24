Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carpinteria Girls Drop OT decision to Santa Paula; Santa Ynez Falls to Templeton
The Carpinteria girls battled to the end Thursday against Citrus Coast League undefeated leader Santa Paula, but the host Cardinals posted a 50-43 win in overtime. The Warriors led 21-16 at the half, after both teams came out playing aggressive defense. Carpinteria held Santa Paula to five points in the second quarter.
Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday
The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
Giulia Piccoletti Leads Carpinteria Water Polo to Win; Baylor Wilson’s Hat Trick Paces Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer
Giulia Piccoletti led the way with seven goals as the Carpinteria girls beat Hueneme 12-1 Thursday to remain undefeated in Citrus Coast League play. Taylor Classen and Lilli Nemetz each scored twice for the Warriors and Kate Isaac scored once. The Warriors next their 6-0 league record, 13-4 overall, to...
San Marcos Girls Hold Off Santa Barbara for Rivalry Victory, 47-39
San Marcos jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Santa Barbara High, 47-39, in a crosstown Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday at the Thunderhut. Mia Martinez-Tomatis led three Royals in double figures with 13 points, Riley Welch scored 11 points and Mariia Shytkova...
Gabriella Wilcox Goal Gives Dos Pueblos a 1-0 Win over Pacifica
Gabriella Wilcox scored a looping shot over the Pacifica goalkeeper to give Dos Pueblos a key 1-0 Channel League win against visiting Pacifica. Maggie Gallup filled in at GK for the Chargers and recorded the shutout. “It was a fast & physical game tonight,” Dos Pueblos coach Marco Medina said....
Second-Half Defense Leads Santa Barbara to Victory at Ventura
After giving up 42 points in the first half, the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team stepped up on defense and held host Ventura to 16 points in the second half and won the Channel League game, 68-58 on Wednesday night. The Dons came out firing and led 44-42 after...
Water Polo: Underclassmen Lead Way for Carpinteria; Santa Barbara Edged by Oaks Christian
Lilli Nemetz scored four goals and Giulia Piccoletti had three to lead the Carpinteria girls water polo team to a 9-3 win over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League game on Tuesday. Piccoletti, a sophomore center position and Nemetz, a junior attacker, sparked the Warriors to a 4-1 lead with...
Dos Pueblos Goalie Megan Garner Shuts Out Buena in 16-0 Charger Win
The Dos Pueblos girls bounced back from their first Channel League loss Tuesday by shutting out Buena at home on Wednesday with a 16-0 rout. Megan Garner held the shutout against the visitors, including 12 blocks and two steals. Emma Gilbert, in her last home league game, led the offense...
San Marcos Falls to Hot-Shooting Buena, 82-58
The San Marcos boys ran into a hot-shooting Buena team Wednesday night in Channel League action, losing 82-58 on Senior Night at Maury Halleck Gym. Five 3-pointers in the first quarter helped Buena to a 21-14 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs expanded the lead to 15 at halftime, 44-29.
Basketball: San Marcos Girls Suffer Third Straight League Loss
San Marcos had a tough shooting night and suffered a 42-35 Channel League girls basketball loss at Buena on Tuesday night. “We got off to a slow start offensively tonight, missing layups and shots that as a team we normally knock down,” said coach Tiffany Simms. “Defensively we played a solid game and held their top scorer Karisma Lewis to only four points. But weren’t able to shut down the next man up.”
UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69
For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
Strong 4th Quarter by Lily Simolon Leads Bishop Diego to 20th Win
Lily Simolon scored 15 points — including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Bishop Diego to a 43-36 Tri-Valley League win over St. Bonaventure Thursday. Galilea De La Cruz added 10 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-1 in league play and...
Soccer: Favi Rosales’ Late Game-Winner Keeps San Marcos Undefeated in League; Santa Barbara Wins
Favi Rosales finished a rebound in the 73rd minute to give San Marcos a 2-1 boys soccer win over Buena to remain undefeated in the Channel League. The Royals are 11-0-0 in league and 12-1-2 overall. Rosales scored after Jose Ramirez fired a shot from close range that was deflected...
Three Santa Ynez Wrestlers Honored on Senior Night
The Santa Ynez boys wrestlers celebrated Senior Night in a 43-36 loss to Santa Maria — going 7-1 in contested matches but forfeiting at six weights. “This loss was bittersweet for the Pirates,” said coach Chantalle Castellanos. “Although the score shows a loss, we have to count this as a win for our small varsity squad.
Laguna Blanca Boys Fall to Strong Second Half from Dunn
The Laguna Blanca boys could not maintain the momentum of a halftime lead and fell to Frontier League leader Dunn 67-43 Wednesday. The Owls led 31-30 at the break, and then the Earwigs came out with sharp shooting and defense. The Owls had trouble generating offense. “We had a great...
San Marcos Puts Together Solid Game, Beats Dos Pueblos in Battle of Channel League Water Polo Unbeatens
Dos Pueblos girls water polo coach Chris Parrish knows what a CIF championship team looks like. He coached three of them (two boys and one girls team) and assisted on three other girls’ title teams in his first stint at the school. After watching San Marcos beat his Chargers,...
UCSB Picked to Win Big West by D1Baseball
UC Santa Barbara baseball was picked to win its second straight Big West championship and make a fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance in D1Baseball’s recent Big West season preview. Gaucho pitchers Mike Gutierrez and Tyler Bremner also received preseason awards — Pitcher of the Year for Gutierrez and Freshman...
Cate Uses 15-0 Run in 3rd Quarter to Pull Away From Bishop Diego, 56-42
With standout player Babacar Pouye back in the flow after an injury, the Cate boys basketball team is finding its rhythm and winning games. The Rams broke open a close game with a 15-0 run in the third quarter at Bishop Diego and ran away with a 56-42 Tri-Valley League victory over the host Cardinals in a chilly Brick House Gym on Wednesday night.
Cate Football Players Earn CIF Honors
Cate had three players selected to the All CIF-Southern Section 8-player football teams for Division 2. Junior Kristian Curtis was named to the first-team defensive unit. Junior Mushin Abdul Hakim and senior Jack Whelan were picked to an overall second team. There are two divisions of 8-player football in the...
From Dancing Pirates to Flower Festival, Lompoc Goes to Town With Activities for 2023
With the new year come new opportunities, and Lompoc is promoting 12 months of local activities that run through Dec. 31. Some top local events for 2023 include:. Boscutti Ballet Theatre Presents “Pirates! The Curse of the Shadow Stones”. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. at Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The...
