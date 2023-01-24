Effective: 2023-01-27 03:05:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds may result in patchy blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas. Blowing snow may briefly reduce visibility below 1 mile at times, though mild early morning temperatures should limit the potential for widespread or prolonged visibility restrictions.

