lafourchegazette.com
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Loyola Maroon
Todd Warren returns to New Orleans after successful removal of brain tumor
Todd Warren, Director of Loyola University Police and Emergency Management, has returned to New Orleans after recovering from the successful removal of a brain tumor, according to the Warren family’s GoFundMe page. The GoFundMe was shared with faculty and staff at Loyola in an email on Jan. 26 from...
lafourchegazette.com
Daigneault- Toups
Mr. and Mrs. Ricky and Sonya Daigneault announce the engagement of their daughter, Ali Lynn Daigneault to Garret John Toups, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Bridget Toups. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Philip and the late Mrs. Bobbie Chiasson, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome and Peggy Daigneault, and the late Mrs. Judy Boudreaux.
houmatimes.com
“Swamped” co-authored by Houma natives ranks number one on Amazon!
Bayou Black native and author Ken Wells recently released his sixth novel “Swamped” co-authored by his niece, and Houma native Hillary Wells. The book has quickly risen to the top of the Amazon chart, and is ranked as number one on Amazon’s New Releases in Teen & Young Adult Country Life eBooks!
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish Schools dismissing early on Tuesday due to weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish School District announced that they would dismiss school early on Tuesday due to the weather and the risk of high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 p.m. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
WDSU
Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train
METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past
The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
lafourchegazette.com
Griffin to reign over Krewe of Athena
Back in September of 2020, due to Covid-19, the Club invited members that wanted to put their name for Queen, were welcomed with only the captains and board members at a private venue. Denise Williams Griffin was crowned Queen Athena X at the announcement. Griffin was excorted that evening by...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - January 25, 2023
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on January 25, 2023.
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Schools cancel all after-school activities for Tuesday
𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞:. Lafourche Parish Schools will follow the normal dismissal times today January 24, 2023. Due to the timing of the incoming weather system, all after school activities and after school care will be canceled. All normal operations will resume on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
lafourchegazette.com
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
Cantrell: Allegations in Vappie divorce 'none of my business'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today responded to allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the NOPD officer who was assigned to be her body guard.
lafourchegazette.com
RAYMOND LEBLANC
Raymond A. LeBlanc, 83, a native of Lockport, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
WWL-TV
Chase across Metairie ends with crash into pre-school building
Deputies said they pursued a pickup that had been reported stolen. After it crashed, someone fled on foot. A woman and children were inside the pickup - and unharmed.
