🏀 Tiger women come up short in 2 overtimes vs. MWSU
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team came up one point short Thursday evening, falling to Missouri Western in double overtime, 82-81. The lead changed hands for the 15th time with 4.8 seconds to go on a coast-to-coast layup from Sydney Golladay, putting the Tigers (15-7, 10-4 MIAA) up 81-80, but Missouri Western (18-4, 12-2 MIAA) answered with a layup with 2.2 seconds on the clock to finish on top.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tigers men host Griffons Thursday
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Promotions: Pink Night & FHSU Center for Student Success/Greek Life Night. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball begins its nine-game run of MIAA opponents it will meet for a second time this season on Thursday when Missouri Western comes to Hays. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum, which follows the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers enter at 13-6 overall, 8-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons are 8-10 overall, 4-8 in the MIAA.
🏀 Hammeke big in Tigers win over Griffons
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State defeated Missouri Western by a score of 75-48 on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers led wire-to-wire to move to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons fell to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the MIAA. Fort Hays State took...
⚽ Jace St. Peter signs with Ottawa soccer
The path to college athletics was a little different than some, but for Jace St. Peter the journey still ended with a lifelong goal. The Hays High senior inked a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Ottawa University on Wednesday morning. St. Peter spent time researching colleges that...
TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24
TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
TMP-Marian's new 6th-grade pre-enrollment event today
Students entering the sixth-eighth grades for the 2023-24 year are invited to pre-enroll from 3:30-6 p.m. today at TMP-Marian's school building. Pre-enrollment takes place in the seconnd floor Learning Commons. This is not the only chance to enroll, as enrollment is rolling throughout the summer, but it's a chance to...
🎙 WILLIAMS: 1 plus 1 equals 3
The Greek philosopher Aristotle is credited with being the first to coin the concept that the “whole is greater than the sum of the parts.” Some call it synergy. In sports, it is referred to as teamwork, but regardless of how it is described, it is the secret sauce that can make great things happen.
KC Trucking request for warehouse and distribution to be reviewed by Ellis Co. Planning Commission
A rezoning request and conditional use permit from Keith Werth, KC Trucking, 1725 Feedlot Road, for a warehouse and distribution expansion will be discussed tonight by the Ellis County Joint Planning Commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, Hays.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Arts Council prepares for spring activities
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Arts Council executive director Brenda Meder shares information about their ongoing exhibition and upcoming activities.
Sen. Moran to host town hall meeting in Hays Friday afternoon
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) has announced he will hold a town hall in Ellis County, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The meeting will be held at BriefSpace, 219 W. 10th, in the basement meeting room. Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback...
Award winners recognized at FHSU convocation
Faculty, staff, and students were honored Monday afternoon during the 2023 winter convocation at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2022 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity, and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. In addition, the university deans provide $250 in OOE funds to the departments of the award winners.
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 15-21
The Hays Police Department responded to 66 calls from Jan. 15-21, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
'Use Your Water Smarts' poster contest announced
It is time for the annual KSU Watersheds and City of Hays Water Poster Contest. The 2023 theme is “Use Your Water Smarts." Daycares, Pre-Schools, USD 489, Holy Family Elementary, TMP Marian and home-school students, Pre-school through 12th, students at Fort Hays State University and NCK Tech, and adults in the City of Hays are eligible to participate. In addition, this year we’ve added Intellectual/Development Disabilities (IDD) division (youth through adults).
KDHE: 17 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 14 and 20. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was moved to the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and only Trego County in northwest...
Ellis County adding child care spots
Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
FHSU Encore Series to offer 4 more shows, Peking Acrobats Feb. 13
The Fort Hays State University Encore Series has four shows left, and there's still plenty of time to get tickets. The series is offering a special spring season ticket package. Reserved adult tickets are $115 and as little as $55 for children's unreserved seats for the four remaining shows. You...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Rural minds matter
Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resilient people I know. They weather incredible odds, pun intended, from droughts, to floods, fire, hail, blizzards and more. This doesn’t even touch the volatile input costs, family dynamics, inflation and increased regulations we are seeing. Despite these adversities, we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and continue to provide for our families while often being the first to give the shirts off our own backs for a neighbor in need.
