North Carolina homes are ninth warmest in the winter
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — In a study of all 50 states, North Carolina ranks ninth for turning up the heat during winter. Today’s Homeowner study surveyed 3,900 Americans who own homes or rent to find out how they adjust their thermostats according to weather and their energy bills. The national average temperature setting in homes […]
ourstate.com
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
WRAL
New & Exciting at the North Carolina Estuarium
The North Carolina Estuarium has been working on updates and has some exciting things planned for 2023! If you’re not familiar with the Estuarium, it is the world’s first of its kind, and one of North Carolina’s most innovative environmental centers that celebrates our estuary and coastal waterways.
wcti12.com
ECU Health closing sites across ENC
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
cbs17
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow has been hard to come by this winter in central North Carolina. Most of central North Carolina has only seen a trace of snow and that happened briefly on the night of Friday, Jan. 13 into Jan. 14. Unfortunately for snow lovers, we are...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
NC Quick Pass website, system update begins Feb. 17
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC Quick Pass is launching a new website and system. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, beginning Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. through Feb. 24, ncquickpass.com and myncquickpass.com will be unavailable, as we transition to the new system. With the new system, customers will only need to visit one website, ncquickpass.com, […]
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Middle School Theater Group Appears On The Today Show
So, here we were just casually watching the Today Show as we do every morning. Then, up pops a North Carolina Middle School theater group on the Plaza live with Hoda, Savannah and Al Roker. The Marvin Ridge Middle School theater group performed a song they prepared from the Legally Blonde musical. It was that moment that you jump up and say, “hey, those kids are from here! We probably know some of them.” Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical based on the novel and the 2001 film of the same name. Of course, we all remember the film starring Reese Witherspoon. The show relates the story of “Elle Woods, ” a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex. The Marvin Ridge Middle School group performed the iconic number “Omigod You Guys” from the production. They did an outstanding job! And, it was so exciting seeing a North Carolina Middle School on Today!
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
country1037fm.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
WNCT
Richlands Cajun Market: From Louisiana to ENC!
Join us at Richlands Cajun Market to see a fresh take on Louisiana and Cajun inspired food, right here in the East! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Richlands Cajun Market: From...
kiss951.com
Find Out the Smallest Towns in North and South Carolina
Itty, bitty, tiny. North and South Carolina are pretty big but there are also spots that are very, very small. I am not a girl that has ever lived in a “small town” so I don’t know how that is. But, once I got to college and started meeting people it blew my mind to know how many small towns there are within the states.
