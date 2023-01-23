So, here we were just casually watching the Today Show as we do every morning. Then, up pops a North Carolina Middle School theater group on the Plaza live with Hoda, Savannah and Al Roker. The Marvin Ridge Middle School theater group performed a song they prepared from the Legally Blonde musical. It was that moment that you jump up and say, “hey, those kids are from here! We probably know some of them.” Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical based on the novel and the 2001 film of the same name. Of course, we all remember the film starring Reese Witherspoon. The show relates the story of “Elle Woods, ” a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex. The Marvin Ridge Middle School group performed the iconic number “Omigod You Guys” from the production. They did an outstanding job! And, it was so exciting seeing a North Carolina Middle School on Today!

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO