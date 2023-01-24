Read full article on original website
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.
The Black Keys, Jason Derulo to Perform at NFL TikTok Tailgate Ahead of Super Bowl
The Black Keys and Jason Derulo are heading to the Super Bowl. The NFL announced Friday that the performers will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league’s pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'Accused' Starts Well on Fox After Huge NFL Lead-InChris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for Super Bowl LVII Pregame Entertainment2023 Super Bowl Ads: Crypto Out, Culture Wars In? It’s the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to celebrate Super Bowl pre-game festivities. Viewers can watch the performance on the...
Super Bowl 2023 TikTok Tailgate Party: Here's who's playing the pregame show
Jason Derulo and the Black Keys will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate before Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 12. For the third year, the NFL has partnered with the TikTok social media platform to present the pregame celebration. This year it will be live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
