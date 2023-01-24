ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann dead at 27

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12N7Gl_0kP4WRfK00

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann died at the age of 27, friends and industry professionals announced Sunday.

The young model’s cause of death was not revealed publicly.

The New Jersey native had walked and modeled for designers including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Superdry, Perry Ellis, and more. He also appeared in publications like GQ and Playhouse Magazine.

Siriano shared a touching tribute to Ruehlemann on Instagram Sunday.

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” the “Project Runaway” star wrote. “This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what.”

Siriano described the model as one of his “muses” and sent his love to his grieving family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyt4m_0kP4WRfK00
Jeremy Ruehlemann died on Saturday at the age of 27.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnumPwNOQju

Fellow model Lexi Wood penned a heart-wrenching post in remembrance of Ruehlemann, who she described as her “soulmate” and “best friend” as well.

“[I]f you have ever known me you know how much I love Jeremy,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “I can’t even articulate the magic that he was. I met Jeremy when I was 15, the day I met him I knew my heart would be full forever, he’s my soulmate, my best friend, my support, my family, my light, my love, my twin flame… I could go on and on because he was so special.”

The post included a series of photos of the pair together as well as past messages shared between the two sharing their love for one another.

Wood said she had just seen Ruehlemann on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBtnC_0kP4WRfK00
Jeremy Ruehlemann’s cause of death was not revealed publicly.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvi9o_0kP4WRfK00
Jeremy Ruehleman, a New Jersey native, walked and modeled for designers including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Superdry, Perry Ellis, and more.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“But I think what was the most special thing about him was that he was walking sunshine, he made everyone feel like they were the most special in the room, when he went anywhere it was like there was a light beam on him,” Wood added. “His love will eternally flow through this world.”

Singer Demi Lovato commented on the Instagram post offering her condolences.

“Sending so much love,” Lovato wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDmi2_0kP4WRfK00
Condolences for Jeremy Ruehlemann were all over social media, as he was described as a “beautiful soul.”
@ruehlemann/Twitter

Halston creative director Ken Downing also paid his respects to the late model.

“Goodbye Sweet Jeremy. R. I. P. Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you,” he wrote in an Instagram post with several broken heart emojis. “I am heartbroken.”

Ruehlemann, who was represented by Soul Artist Management, posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a Tommy Hilfiger shoot on his own Instagram page just days before his death.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum. Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. The heiress […]
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
New York Post

Tatjana Patitiz’s cause of death revealed: Supermodel was Vogue, MTV icon

Legendary supermodel Tatjana Patitz died of breast cancer, it has been revealed. Patitz’s agent, Corrine Nichols, disclosed the 56-year-old’s cause of death to CNN on Wednesday afternoon — just hours after the initial news of Patitz’s passing broke online. The mom-of-one passed away at her home in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is survived by her 19-year-old son, Jonah. Patitiz, who is famed for her 40-year career, was described by Vogue as “the quietest and perhaps the most intense of the original supermodels.” “Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources

Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned. “They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was ‘devastated’ she didn’t make ‘The View’

When Lauren Sanchez left Fox to start contributing to “Extra,” she was ready for her TV career to take flight. But she didn’t reach her dream destination. The 53-year-old TV host and helicopter pilot, who catapulted into the public eye via her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos starting in 2019, recalled in an interview with WSJ Magazine the moment she felt like her career was crashing down in 1999. She didn’t get her dream job: a role on Barbara Walters’ daytime talk show “The View.”  “It was one of the most devastating days of my life,” Sánchez told Derek Blasberg in...
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Daughter Malti Makes British ‘Vogue’ Debut in Gorgeous Mommy-and-Me Pic

Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter Malti are ready for their *close-up* because the mother-daughter duo just made it on the latest cover of British Vogue. Today, the Quantico actress shared a photoshoot snap featuring herself and her baby girl. They will both be gracing next month’s issue of the fashion magazine. In the pic, Chopra can be seen holding her baby close to her (and keeping her face completely concealed) as they both don coordinating red dresses and pose in front of a red backdrop.
Elle

Beyonce Wears Ukrainan Designer For Her First Live Performance In Four Years

It may have been four years since her last live performance but Beyoncé is officially back. Queen Bey made a dramatic return to the stage with an exclusive invite-only concert to launch Dubai's new Atlantis The Royal Hotel and, as expected, blew every other performer out of the water.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!

Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
HollywoodLife

Brandi Cyrus Calls Sister Miley A ‘Genius’ For Releasing ‘Flowers’ On Ex Liam’s Birthday

Brandi Cyrus loves her sister Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” and all the fan theories that come with it. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” the 35-year-old DJ told Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on their Your Favorite Thing podcast. “The song did come out on [Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth‘s] birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Congratulates Paris Hilton After She Welcomes 1st Baby: ‘So Happy For You Guys’

Kim Kardashian was one of many celebs who commented on Paris Hilton’s Instagram post where she announced the birth of her first child on Jan. 24. “So happy for you guys!!!” Kim wrote, along with a white heart emoji. Paris surprised fans with the news, which she revealed by posting a photo of her little one’s hand wrapped around her own thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris captioned her IG post, along with a blue heart emoji. She did confirm any further information about her baby, but the blue heart seems to hint that it’s a boy.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy