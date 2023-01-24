Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
riverbendnews.org
The Strawberry Festival is around the corner
The Strawberry Festival has become a highlight in Suwannee County over the past few years. This year on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26 it will begin its third year of entertaining the citizens of Suwannee County and the surrounding area. The Strawberry Festival will be held at the...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Celebrate Spring with Festival Season
Spring is around the corner, which means it is almost peak festival season in Greater Gainesville. From seafood to strawberries, live music to airshows and everything in between, there is a festival for every local and visitor this spring. While flowers bloom, kick off the month of March with plenty...
Independent Florida Alligator
Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus
For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why I Chose Greater Gainesville – Jeff Allen
Jeff Allen is the chef and owner of Cheffrey’s Food Trailer and Special Events. He brings great food to locations all over Greater Gainesville. Before starting Cheffrey’s, he worked at Dragonfly Sushi and Sake Company for 20 years, most recently as head chef. Gainesville is so much more...
alachuachronicle.com
Seven people displaced in Holly Heights fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At about 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, along with a unit from Gainesville Fire Rescue, were called to a fire in a two-story apartment building in Holly Heights. The crews were able to evacuate the building with nobody being injured. The fire was quickly extinguished and was confined to the apartment of origin.
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church
Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
villages-news.com
Woman back behind bars after dine and dash at restaurant in The Villages
A woman is back behind bars after failing to show up in court to answer to a charge of dining and dashing at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following her arrest Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. A judge issued the warrant after Clutter skipped a court date in connection with her arrest last year after refusing to pay for a meal at a restaurant.
WCJB
ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today. Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control. The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre...
villages-news.com
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
WCJB
Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
ocala-news.com
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
wuft.org
Newberry Elementary students gain understanding about Treacher Collins Syndrome
First graders at Newberry Elementary recently read a book based on a child with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the development of facial bones and tissues. On Tuesday, a child who lives in Alachua County and was born with the rare condition paid them a visit. One-year-old...
WCJB
Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
WCJB
Columbia County Public Library Youth Services holds Lunar New Year party
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Public Library Youth Services rings in the year of the rabbit with a Lunar New Year party on Thursday. Attendees can make paper lanterns, enjoy international snacks, and hear the legend behind the animals of the Chinese Zodiac. The event will be located...
