Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO