ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Why I Chose Greater Gainesville – Jeff Allen

Jeff Allen is the chef and owner of Cheffrey’s Food Trailer and Special Events. He brings great food to locations all over Greater Gainesville. Before starting Cheffrey’s, he worked at Dragonfly Sushi and Sake Company for 20 years, most recently as head chef. Gainesville is so much more...
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

UF Achieves No. 1 Ranking for Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs

U.S. News & World Report also ranked the university’s online bachelor’s degree program as best in the country for veterans and active-duty service members. For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked University of Florida as the top institution in the country to offer an online bachelor’s degree, according to a University of Florida press release. The rankings organization also named UF as the country’s No. 1 university for veterans and active-duty service members to earn an online bachelor’s degree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy