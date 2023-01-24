U.S. News & World Report also ranked the university’s online bachelor’s degree program as best in the country for veterans and active-duty service members. For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked University of Florida as the top institution in the country to offer an online bachelor’s degree, according to a University of Florida press release. The rankings organization also named UF as the country’s No. 1 university for veterans and active-duty service members to earn an online bachelor’s degree.

2 DAYS AGO