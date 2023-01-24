Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
Capital Tacos to Open Lady Lake Location
Mr. Kerr simply stated that it will be “another year out” until it opens.
Independent Florida Alligator
Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus
For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Celebrate Spring with Festival Season
Spring is around the corner, which means it is almost peak festival season in Greater Gainesville. From seafood to strawberries, live music to airshows and everything in between, there is a festival for every local and visitor this spring. While flowers bloom, kick off the month of March with plenty...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SF College to host business network event
The Greater Gainesville Chamber and Central North Florida District Export Council (CNF-DEC) will host a business networking event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The free event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 530 W. University Ave. in Gainesville and will focus on...
riverbendnews.org
The Strawberry Festival is around the corner
The Strawberry Festival has become a highlight in Suwannee County over the past few years. This year on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26 it will begin its third year of entertaining the citizens of Suwannee County and the surrounding area. The Strawberry Festival will be held at the...
Some parts of Central Florida could see frost by morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — High clouds spilling in from the Gulf tonight will help keep our temperatures just a bit warmer than if we had no clouds at all, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. This will result in a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala preparing to host 2023 ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 ‘After Dark in the Park’ movie series on select dates throughout the year at various parks across the city. The events, which are free and open to the public, will feature the following films:. Friday, February...
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
alachuachronicle.com
Seven people displaced in Holly Heights fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At about 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, along with a unit from Gainesville Fire Rescue, were called to a fire in a two-story apartment building in Holly Heights. The crews were able to evacuate the building with nobody being injured. The fire was quickly extinguished and was confined to the apartment of origin.
ocala-news.com
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
wuft.org
Newberry Elementary students gain understanding about Treacher Collins Syndrome
First graders at Newberry Elementary recently read a book based on a child with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the development of facial bones and tissues. On Tuesday, a child who lives in Alachua County and was born with the rare condition paid them a visit. One-year-old...
villages-news.com
Woman back behind bars after dine and dash at restaurant in The Villages
A woman is back behind bars after failing to show up in court to answer to a charge of dining and dashing at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following her arrest Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. A judge issued the warrant after Clutter skipped a court date in connection with her arrest last year after refusing to pay for a meal at a restaurant.
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
WCJB
Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County. The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness. Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.
