Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
RUMOR: Yankees, Cardinals, Astros among teams interested in left-handed relievers
The MLB free agent frenzy is over for the most part, with many teams already having done the majority of their offseason work. There are still players who are available that could make an impact for playoff contenders, though, and there are obviously teams still looking to shore up some final spots on their roster. One such area of need is the left-handed reliever market, and it sounds like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros are all looking to address this key need.
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
List of 2023 Chicago Bears Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Chicago Bears free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
South Side Sox
Mike Clevinger is an alleged child abuser
There is much more we’ll be covering on this, but here’s a quick writeup on what we know about White Sox free agent sign Mike Clevinger based on The Athletic reporting today:. Additional context, if you needed it beyond the fact that Clevinger dicked over his Cleveland teammates...
South Side Sox
Gary Peters, 1937-2023
With the passing of Gary Peters, once again we are able to produce a wonderful tribute to him in the form of an extended Q&A. Peters, by WAR, was the 17th-best pitcher in the history of a very pitching-rich franchise, and tied with Ray Durham for 38th-best player overall. Our sincerely condolences to Peters’ family and to the many fans (like the author, Mark Liptak) who grew up watching Gary dominate AL hitters in the 1960s.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 25
The first Australian ever to play for the White Sox, Shane Lindsay, was born in Melbourne. Lindsay only had a four-game, 10-day major league career. He was called up as the season spiraled down the drain in 2011, with a solid debut in Detroit on September 4 (one scoreless inning, with a walk and a strikeout). His mother had made an arduous journey from Australia to see his debut — and succeeded, getting to Comerica Park in time after 20-odd hours of flights.
White Sox sign 11 international free agents
The Chicago White Sox have continued their work on the international market, signing 11 free agents out of Venezuela on Thursday. Highlighting the list of players were catchers Angelo Hernández, who inked a deal worth $500,000, and Stiven Flores, who signed a contract for $250,000. All 11 players signed...
Scoop B Robinson reexamines Bulls options heading into trade deadline
CHICAGO – The Bulls are moving back into the playoff picture just in time for the trade deadline. But is it enough for Arturas Karnisovas and the front office to be buyers instead of sellers? Bally Sports NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson weighs in and shares a few names that he has heard floating […]
South Side Sox
MLB and NBA which is more popular
The Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association are two of the top professional sports leagues in the United States (NBA). Both leagues and the NBA picks are incredibly popular across the nation and have a long history of success. But which league is the most well-liked when it comes to fandom?
atozsports.com
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
White Sox announce Benetti, Stone back for 2023 and beyond
Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension. Benetti is a rising star in...
Patrick Williams urges Chicago Bulls to "get in groove"
The Chicago Bulls are in the middle of their playoff race, and Patrick Williams says they need to start playing like they want it.
bvmsports.com
Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?
Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen
We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
