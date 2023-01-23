ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy

Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years, singing tunes she rarely does onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Grammy-winning star gave a nearly 75-minute performance Saturday in Dubai to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Attendees at the invite-only event included her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles and her three children, as well as celebrity guests, influencers and business people tied to the hotel.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study SaysDestination Dubai: Kendall...
People

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai

Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
thesource.com

JAY-Z Rumored as Performer at 2023 GRAMMYs

JAY-Z is rumored to return to the Grammys Stage. Hits Daily Double reports Hov is set to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform for the show. Hov’s appearance is rumored to potentially show up during DJ Khaled’s set, to deliver his 2022 Verse of the Year candidate from “GOD DID.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Vibe

Girlfriend Raps Future’s ‘March Madness’ At Boyfriend’s Funeral

Who would’ve ever thought that a Future song would be fitting for a homegoing service? Well, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), a video surfaced online of a woman mourning her boyfriend’s passing by rapping one of their favorite songs at his funeral — Future’s “March Madness.” At the pulpit of the church, the young woman emotionally started with, “We used to be in the club singing this song together. Now, I gotta sing it without you.” More from VIBE.comJacquees Blows A Bag "When You Bad Like That" In New Video With FutureGangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details RevealedFuture Lives It Up...
BET

2023 NAACP Image Awards: See What Awards Kendrick Lamar Could be Claiming At This Year’s Ceremony

Award season is gearing up to be one for the books if Kendrick Lamar takes home all five categories he’s been nominated for at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, airing live on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on BET. The West coast legend is in the running for several of the big awards of that night, including “Outstanding Album,” “Outstanding Music Video / Visual Album,” and many more. Check them out below.

