Who would’ve ever thought that a Future song would be fitting for a homegoing service? Well, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), a video surfaced online of a woman mourning her boyfriend’s passing by rapping one of their favorite songs at his funeral — Future’s “March Madness.” At the pulpit of the church, the young woman emotionally started with, “We used to be in the club singing this song together. Now, I gotta sing it without you.” More from VIBE.comJacquees Blows A Bag "When You Bad Like That" In New Video With FutureGangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details RevealedFuture Lives It Up...

13 DAYS AGO