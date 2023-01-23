Read full article on original website
2023 Grammys Livestream: Here's Where You Can Watch The Grammys Online [DETAILS]
The 2023 Grammys are fast approaching, and fans cannot get enough of who they are going to expect to win at the upcoming awards show. Queen Beyonce, thanks to her incredible album "Renaissance," was the most nominated artist this year with nine nods. Kendrick follows suit with seven and Adele with six.
2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Best Music Video
Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet's predictions for the Best Music Video category at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
Stans in Dubai were able to hear her sound check from miles away.
Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy
Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years, singing tunes she rarely does onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Grammy-winning star gave a nearly 75-minute performance Saturday in Dubai to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Attendees at the invite-only event included her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles and her three children, as well as celebrity guests, influencers and business people tied to the hotel.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study SaysDestination Dubai: Kendall...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
JAY-Z Rumored as Performer at 2023 GRAMMYs
JAY-Z is rumored to return to the Grammys Stage. Hits Daily Double reports Hov is set to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform for the show. Hov’s appearance is rumored to potentially show up during DJ Khaled’s set, to deliver his 2022 Verse of the Year candidate from “GOD DID.”
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Girlfriend Raps Future’s ‘March Madness’ At Boyfriend’s Funeral
Who would’ve ever thought that a Future song would be fitting for a homegoing service? Well, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), a video surfaced online of a woman mourning her boyfriend’s passing by rapping one of their favorite songs at his funeral — Future’s “March Madness.” At the pulpit of the church, the young woman emotionally started with, “We used to be in the club singing this song together. Now, I gotta sing it without you.” More from VIBE.comJacquees Blows A Bag "When You Bad Like That" In New Video With FutureGangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details RevealedFuture Lives It Up...
50 Cent Fought Dr. Dre to Have ’21 Questions’ on His Debut Album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”
50 Cent included the song '21 Questions' on his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin''. But the album's executive producer, Dr. Dre, didn't think the song belonged on the album.
On The Verge Artist: Coco Jones Reveals The True Meaning Of 'ICU'
The singer-actress serves as the first On The Verge artist of 2023.
2023 NAACP Image Awards: See What Awards Kendrick Lamar Could be Claiming At This Year’s Ceremony
Award season is gearing up to be one for the books if Kendrick Lamar takes home all five categories he’s been nominated for at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, airing live on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on BET. The West coast legend is in the running for several of the big awards of that night, including “Outstanding Album,” “Outstanding Music Video / Visual Album,” and many more. Check them out below.
Austin Butler Finally Credits Vanessa Hudgens for ‘Elvis’ Role Weeks After Fans’ Uproar
Austin Butler amassed negative reactions from fans over the past few weeks after many noticed that he never properly credited Vanessa Hudgens for his role in the hit movie "Elvis." Today the actor is finally speaking out about his ex-girlfriend. It all began when the actor spoke to The Hollywood...
Fans Are Using AI to Make Their Favorite Pop Stars Sing Whatever They Want
What if you could hear your favorite pop star sing literally anything you want?. Some fans are making that a reality using AI technology to make it sound like stars such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are singing covers of songs by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Normani and more.
Sam Smith Finally Weighs in Whether They're Adele or Not: 'I'm Just in Drag Right Now!'
Have you ever seen Sam Smith and Adele in the same room?. Sam Smith finally addressed the fan theories and rumors surrounding themself and Adele, with the biggest question being: is he really just Adele in drag?. During his appearance at actress Drew Barrymore's show, the "I'm Not The Only...
U2 Las Vegas Residency: Bono Speaks Out on Performance Rumors; Is It Happening Soon?
Over the past few months, U2 has been rumored to have an upcoming residency at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today, Bono is finally speaking out and confirming whether the band would perform in Sin City or not. Speaking on the "Smartless" podcast along with Will Arnett,...
