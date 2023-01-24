Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
ysnlive.com
BRAVES EARN A SHOT AT THE TITLE
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Lady Braves were back in action tonight against the Pymatuning Valley Lakers. The game was back and forth all night long as the Braves had productive nights from Katie Grexa and as well as Hannah Betts. Grexa finished the night with 12 points and Betts finished with 10.
ysnlive.com
BADGER CANT BE STOPPED
KINSMAN,OHIO. The Lady Braves looked to continue their hot streak tonight as they took on the Windham Bombers. The Braves once again achieved highly on the defensive side with several steals. Katie Grexa once again led the Braves in scoring with 23 points. Hannah Betts and Bree Huscroft also had productive nights as Betts added 12 points and Huscroft added 9 more, which included three clutch three pointers.
ysnlive.com
BRAVES GET A CLOSE FINISH THAT GOES THEIR WAY
KINSMAN, OHIO. The Badger Braves took on the fast paced, Windham Bombers tonight in what was a very back and forth game. The Braves started off slow in the first quarter but finished the quarter strong with a 23-17 lead. The Braves kept pace with the Bombers and had a 37-34 lead at the half. The intensity continued in the second half as the Bombers had an answer for everything the Braves put up. Duncan Moy was the man of the night for the Braves as he dropped 34 points. Freshman, Preston Geracitano and Tyler McWilliams also had a productive night for the Braves as Geracitano scored 10 points and McWilliams hit a couple clutch three pointers in his first Varsity start for the Braves.
ysnlive.com
IT HELPS TO HAVE A CUNNINGHAM
CANFIELD OH- South Range girls basketball has had a ton of success since 2013. They have won 6 district championships in that time, and have gotten to two regional finals. Those two regional finals were back to back seasons while Emma Cunningham was a freshman and sophomore. Just two seasons removed from that now, Cunningham is now a senior leader of the Raiders team. She has grown in to her own as one of the most feared players across the NE8. She is someone that opposing coaches have to game plan for, and even then sometimes it’s not enough. Cunningham is tall enough, but her wingspan is what gives her the ultimate edge, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Cunningham has had multiple games this season with 4 blocks or more. Once she realized that shot blocking was going to a skill she could add to her resume, she worked insanely hard to make sure her technique was on point.
ysnlive.com
RAY LEADS THE FALCONS TO HUGE ROAD WIN
A cold Wednesday in January canceled school across multiple counties in Northeastern Ohio, but it did not keep all the basketball teams out of the gyms! As The Boardman Spartans hosted their long-time rival in The Austintown-Fitch Falcons for girls basketball night on the network! The one and only previous matchup of the season between the two squads saw The Spartans pull away as a part of a 47-38 win over Fitch on December 21st, 2022. Wednesday night would also be a critical in-conference game for Boardman, trying to keep pace being one game back of conference-leader Canfield at the time, while Fitch was just looking to play spoiler and garner momentum before the tournament.
ysnlive.com
THE NIGHTMARE ENDS IN HOWLAND
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It had been a rough six-game losing streak for the Howland Tigers going into their game Tuesday with Youngstown East. In four of those games, they lost by five points or less. There was a totally different story against the Golden Bears. The Tigers would charge up for an 18-point halftime lead and would never look back as they picked up the 57-31 victory.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN LIGHTS UP THE GYM ON SENIOR NIGHT
AKRON OH- It was a backyard brawl on Thursday night on the campus of Archbishop Hoban. The Knights honored their three seniors before the game. Rylee Bennett, Emma Rasmussen, and Kennedy Arison we’re all recognized for their endless contributions to the Hoban program. On the floor, the Knights welcomed in Ellet who currently leads the Akron City Series conference and sported 15 wins coming into the night. The Orangemen set the tone fast as they grabbed a 20-13 lead after one quarter. Stand out sophomore Caitlyn Holmes scored 12 points in the first quarter alone for Ellet. However, Hoban has played against upper tier talent plenty of times. They made defensive adjustments and held Holmes to just 10 points the rest of the game.
ysnlive.com
LEON’S GAME WINNER SHAKES UP THE NE8
GIRARD OH- South Range came in Tuesday as quite possibly the hottest team in the NE8. They had won 6 of their last 7 games. Girard on the other hand was trying to wash off a tough 2 point loss to Struthers on Friday. The Indians have been no stranger to close games either. They are used to it coming out their way. On this night, after Girard hit a free throw to take a 59-58 lead with a handful of seconds left Ayden Leon came down on the other end and hit a bucket to give South Range an exciting 60-59 win. It was the Raiders second game winning shot in 7 days.
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS KEEP THEIR CLAWS ON THE TOP SPOT
CORTLAND OH- Everyone in the NE8 knows how hard it is to play in Lakeview. The small gym can get awfully hot and provide a massive home court advantage for the Bulldogs. The brand of defense Lakeview plays makes it even harder. Struthers learned that the hard way on Monday night as they had to use every ounce of energy to hold of the Bulldogs 42-32.
Austintown Fitch record-breaking running back commits to college
Jamell James rushed for 1,240 yards this season accounted for 22 total touchdowns.
ysnlive.com
KNIGHTS AVOID LATE SCARE TO BEAT WALSH JESUIT IN FRONT OF SELL OUT CROWD
AKRON, OH- The Archbishop Hoban Knights picked up win number one on their YSN debut, with a 58-55 victory over the Walsh Jesuit Warriors. The Knights had a steady lead throughout the ballgame, but a late fourth quarter push put the Warriors within one possession. Hoban was able to weather the storm down the stretch, and pick up a huge victory in front of a sell out crowd at Hoban High School.
ysnlive.com
REBELS KEEP THEIR EYE ON FIRST PLACE
BROOKFIELD OH- With three teams tied at the top coming in to Monday in the MVAC, everyone knew a lot of big games were on the horizon. In a game that would clear up a lot of the MVAC picture Crestview traveled to Brookfield for a battle of first place teams. The Rebels were trying to make it a season sweep of Brookfield and knock them out of the three way tie for first place. That is exactly what the Rebels were able to do as they controlled the tempo of the game en route to a 38-31 win.
Farrell football standout headed to college level
Lamont Samuels caught 29 passes for 517 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season.
ysnlive.com
UNITED GRABS FIRM CONTROL OF THE EOAC DRIVER’S SEAT
SALINEVILLE OH- United came in to Monday night holding a two game lead over Columbiana and Southern in the conference. As they made the trip to Salineville, they knew the Indians would be a desperate team needing a win to have any shot at a conference crown. They put up a valient fight, but the end everyone was still looking up at the Eagles. United pushed their way to a 50-42 win.
ysnlive.com
MCDONALD SERVES UP A WIN ON THE ROAD
The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) has plenty of premier programs that make for a number of incredible conference matchups throughout the course of the regular season. The Scarlet Division side of the conference had another night of boys conference matchups on Tuesday night. Inside The Scarlet Division, The McDonald Blue Devils made the trip up to Atwater in their second bout of the year with Waterloo. Playing in plenty of nail-biters in recent seasons, three of the last five meetings between The Blue Devils and the Vikings have been decided by a single bucket prior to Tuesday.
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.
FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line
In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Comments / 0