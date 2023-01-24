ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Highlights: No. 4 LSU rolls over Alabama

LSU improved to 20-0 after a thorough, 89-51, victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, fueled by another big night from Angel Reese. With 14 points and 14 rebounds, Reese logged her school record 20th consecutive double-double. This group...
