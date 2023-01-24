Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and legendary Sachin Tendulkar faced social media mockery after young India batter Shubman Gill hit his 4th ODI hundred against New Zealand on Tuesday. The trolling of Saif Ali Khan and Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter was about their respective daughters’ alleged relationship with the India opener. Interestingly, Shubman Gill has […] The post Saif Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar mocked after Shubman Gill’s 4th ODI century appeared first on ClutchPoints.

2 DAYS AGO