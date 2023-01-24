Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
Deadspin
Sami Zayn must win the Royal Rumble
WWE kicks its Wrestlemania season into fifth gear this week with Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. Even those who have soured on the product New York has been putting out come back in for the Rumble — for the most part — due to its uniqueness and penchant for surprises, and setting up what the build to Wrestlemania will be (except for last year, which sucked). And also to make fun of all the sign-pointing and possibly some drunken gambling.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Long Term Plans For Sami Zayn’s Storyline With Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn officially joined The Bloodline last year and since then Zayn has gone on to become one of the most popular stars in WWE. The Bloodline storyline has taken Sami Zayn’s career to new heights which has made some fans wonder if a title shot could be in his future.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
Austin Theory is looking to make WWE history at the Royal Rumble
If Saturday night’s Royal Rumble is the official starting point for the road to WrestleMania, then WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is looking to make a history-making finish. Muscle & Fitness sat down with the 25-year-old to find out why he began his route to pro wrestling as...
Darby Allin and Sting get a shocking assist from a surprise AEW star on Dynamite
When Darby Allin has a strap in AEW, you just know he’s going to defend it like a proper fighting champion should. Currently in his second reign with the TNT Championship, Allin has defended the title three times since he won it in his home state of Washington before the final Dynamite of January, with […] The post Darby Allin and Sting get a shocking assist from a surprise AEW star on Dynamite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former WWE Writer Believes Montez Ford Should Dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is amidst one of the most historic championship reigns in WWE history. Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for 877 days and has held the WWE Championship for 296 days. When you look up the word “dominant” in the dictionary, a picture of Roman Reigns will pop up. Over the last two years, […] The post Former WWE Writer Believes Montez Ford Should Dethrone Roman Reigns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wrestle Zone
WWE Royal Rumble Match Betting Odds
WWE is set to hold its annual Royal Rumble event on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The event is, of course, bolstered by the two Royal Rumble matches. The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble winners will go on to earn a main-event opportunity at WrestleMania 39. Below are betting...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – The Undertaker, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, Dana Brooke, Batista, NXT
The Undertaker reprised his American Bad Ass gimmick for the 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW. In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling’s Bully Ray stated that he prefers the American Bad Ass persona to The Deadman gimmick. He wrote:. “American Bad Ass > Deadman. #WWERaw30”. In an...
ClutchPoints
