ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

GOCC tabs Sterling as new volleyball coach

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfVyE_0kP4S01M00

Sturgis varsity volleyball coach Tracy Sterling is headed for a new gig.

On Monday, Glen Oaks Community College announced Sterling would take over as the new head coach for the Viking volleyball program. Sterling led SHS to a 92-62-8 record during her four years as the varsity head coach of the Trojans. She was also named as the Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year for 2022.

"I am honored and excited to be the next Glen Oaks volleyball coach," Sterling said in a statement released by the school. "This is an amazing opportunity for me personally, but I am more excited to grow the GOCC Viking volleyball program with top local volleyball talent from our surrounding communities."

Sterling said she is proud of what the Trojans accomplished during her time as head coach.

"As a Sturgis Public Schools aluma, I was proud to be entrusted to lead the Sturgis volleyball program for the past four years," she said in a statement released by GOCC. "I feel we were able to refocus our program goals and build a strong foundation and love for the game all the way down to our junior Trojan youth camps."

The Glen Oaks team finished 10-14 this past season and was one point away from qualifying for the post season.

“We are excited to welcome Tracy to Glen Oaks and particularly our Glen Oaks athletics family,” GOCC Athletic Director Joel Mishler said in the statement. “She has done a great job at the high school and club levels of developing young women of character who become outstanding volleyball players and teams. Her teams consistently get better and are known by their competitors for bringing a tough, scrappy, winning mindset to the court. We are looking forward to Tracy bringing that same mindset and winning ways to our program, both on and off the court, at Glen Oaks.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: GOCC tabs Sterling as new volleyball coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WNDU

Planning for Round Barn Restaurant & Pub advances

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub is one step closer to opening in Niles. The planning commission approved to rezone the property from residential to office commercial during a meeting Wednesday night. The chosen site is at the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant...
NILES, MI
wtvbam.com

Wednesday noon time crash in Montgomery injures Hillsdale man

MONTGOMERY, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured on Wednesday when a traffic crash took place in Montgomery. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at about noon on McCallum Street near Moonlot Street. They say 80-year-old Robert Jerry May was traveling east on McCollum when...
MONTGOMERY, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court on Monday for numerous charges related to several shots being fired into a house in St. Joseph over the weekend. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly, 38, and Chantal Baker, 31,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
wmuk.org

The Palisades closure is expected to cause job loss in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties

A virtual presentation on Monday outlined the economic impact of closing the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy powered down the Covert Township power plant in May, immediately eliminating almost 200 jobs before it sold the building to Holtec for decommissioning. The ripple effect of the closure will be felt for years to come, and was the topic of a virtual meeting on Monday.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash on Dailey Road, north of Dunning Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dailey Road Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 9:08 a.m., deputies were called to the road, north of Dunning Street, for the incident. According to the investigation, a Dowagiac woman was driving on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Winter Weather Advisory extended due to lake effect snowfall on Thursday

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until early Friday morning, Jan. 27. Lake effect snow lasts through at least 12 p.m. on Thursday. The snow belt could see an additional two to four inches of snow, most however see a slushy one to two inches. The impacts remains similar as temperatures hover near 32 degrees, roads will be wet and slushy. There’s another round of light snow Friday afternoon and the pattern stays active with more light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. February begins much colder, a stretch below freezing next week.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
PAW PAW, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy