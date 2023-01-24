ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis defeats CSU Bakersfield 79-58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Led by Elijah Pepper's 28 points, the UC Davis Aggies defeated the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 79-58. The Aggies are now 13-8 with the victory and the Roadrunners fell to 6-14.
