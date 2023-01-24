Here's how local wrestling went this past weekend

Lola Barkby of Sturgis traveled to Holland West Ottawa on Friday for a wrestling tournament.

This was an all-female event and Barkby competed in the 125-130 pound weight class. There, she won all three of her matches without yielding a single point to her competition. Barkby is currently ranked fifth in the state in her weight class.

Barkby beat seventh-ranked Ashley Schenck of Forest Hills Central (ranked seventh) by a score of 7-0. She then knocked off Lilly Johnson by pinfall in 38 seconds before beating eighth-ranked Lindsay Gibson (Chippewa Hills) by pin in the third period.

Sturgis then traveled to Jenison for a team tournament on Saturday. The Trojans fell to Zeeland East 57-24, Jenison 63-18, Hastings 84-0 and Kenowa Hills 39-36.

Kaiden Waldron finished the day with a 3-1 mark on the mats. Angel Alvarez, Aaron Castro and Tristan Ainsworth each finished 2-2.

SHS coach Brad Barkby said his team continues to improve.

“It is good for us to feel what it is like to wrestle these kind of kids to get us ready for the end of the year push,” he said. “We are young, but we are getting better every time we step on the mat.”

White Pigeon finishes fourth

The White Pigeon wrestling team finished fourth overall at the Comstock Friday Night Invite.

The Chiefs piled up 161 total points. Winning was Portland at 210.5, Chelsea finished second with 192 points and Hesperia came in third at 168.5 points. There were 12 teams competing in total.

There were a pair of Chief grapplers who won their flights.

At 285 pounds, Chaz Underwood finished with three victories, all by pinfall. This earned him first place. At 106 pounds, Mazzy Lambert won all three of his bouts by pinfall as well, resulting in first place.

There were three Chiefs who finished second overall.

Hunter Pant was 2-1 at 113, Caleb Lane was 2-1 at 165 and Nate Irwin finished 2-1 at 190.

Ian Johnson took sixth at 113, Drew Johnson came in fourth place at 120, Gavin McGrady was sixth at 132, Jesse Fielis finished sixth at 138, Evan Rudloff was fourth at 150, Luke Hinkson came in sixth at 150, Dace Kochel was fifth at 157, Seth Miller placed fourth at 215, David Stanley was sixth at 215 and Brock Irwin finished sixth at 285.

Constantine at Lakeshore

The Constantine wrestling team won three of its four matches at the Stevensville-Lakeshore Super Duals held on Saturday.

The Falcons beat Dowagiac 67-6, St. Joseph 57-21 and Hudsonville 45-24. The loss came to the host Lancers by the slimmest of margins at 40-39.

There were six Falcons who finished with perfect 4-0 records on the day.

Bear Geibe won each of his matches, including three by pin, at 126 pounds. Brody Jones also won all four of his bouts, including two by pinfall, at 144 and 150 pounds combined.

Winning all four of his bouts by pinfall wins on the day was Troy Demas at 190 pounds. Greg Reed and Bennett VandenBerg each wrestled at least one match at 215 and 285 pounds. VandenBerg won all four of his matches, including two by pin, and Reed won two matches by pin as well.

Also winning all four bouts on the day was Carter Godfrey at 157 pounds, he earned three pins.

Finishing with three victories on the day, each by pin, were Preston Like at 120 and Julian Hawthorne at 175 pounds. Earning three wins on the day, with one pin, was Dathan Smith at 165 pounds.

Shawn Cockrell Memorial

The Centreville wrestling team participated in the 28th annual Shawn Cockrell Memorial in Quincy on Saturday. The Bulldogs finished 10th out of 14 teams but did have three podium finishers.

All three of the Bulldog placers finished third in their respective weight classes. They included Lucas Brooks at 144 pounds, Chaseton Wyckoff at 150 pounds and Gavin Bunning at 175 pounds.

Mendon also took part at Quincy on Saturday.

The Hornets had four podium finishers for the day.

Noah Iobe won the 285-pound weight class. Nate Vergauwen finished second overall at 126.

Two Hornets earned fourth place in their respective flights. They were Lincoln Allen at 138 and James Lux at 175.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Here's how local wrestling went this past weekend