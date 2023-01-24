The Centreville boys ran over Athens on Monday evening, winning 92-41.

Centreville put together four impressive quarters on both ends of the floor. The Bulldogs held Athens to just three points in both the first and third quarters and allowed 17 in the second, plus 18 in the fourth.

On the offensive end, the Bulldogs scored 21 in the first and poured in 34 in the second. Seven separate players scored in that second frame. Matt Swanwick connected for eight in the second, Brady Miller and Gavin Bunning each added six and Roman Robinson connected for five in the stanza.

Centreville’s lead at the break was 55-20.

In the third, the Bulldogs once again got balanced scoring from five players. Harrison Gregory and Micah Lemings each connected for six points, Corey Carpenter and Swanwick each scored four.

The fourth quarter saw the Bulldogs post 15 points, Miller tossed in seven points.

For the game, five Bulldogs finished in double figures.

Lemings led the way with 17, Gregory added 15 and Swanwick tossed in 14. Miller scored 13 points and Carpenter added 10.

Bunning and Kobe Carpenter each scored six, Robinson finished with five. Jacob Sikanas tossed in four points, CJ Noble hit a pair of free throws.

Marcellus beats Delton-Kellogg

The Marcellus boys beat Delton-Kellogg in hoops action on Monday, 62-49.

A big second half helped the Wildcats win the game. Delton-Kellogg and Marcellus were tied 27-27 at the break, Marcellus then went on to out-score the Panthers 17-13 in the third and 18-9 in the fourth to pick up the win.

Parker Adams poured in 15 points with 13 rebounds in the game, he also handed out four assists.

Quinton Tone also scored 15 points, he pulled in eight rebounds. Beau Ferguson scored 12 points with five rebounds and four assists, Nathan Mihills scored 11 points. Dawson Lehew added five points, Yona Goodlow scored four with five rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Centreville boys race past Athens