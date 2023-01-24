Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers: Double-Doubles From LeBron James, Anthony Davis Help LA Down Spurs
Anthony Davis returns, Rui Hachimura debuts.
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Timberwolves spoil Brandon Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win.Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night."We're in a position where we want to really stop worrying about the other team," Gobert said. "Regardless of what's the weather or who's hurt, whose playing, we know if we come with the right approach, the right mindset, it's going to be...
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Mavericks star Luka Doncic leaves game vs. Suns early with left ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out of their game against the Phoenix Suns after he rolled his ankle just a few minutes into the game on Thursday night. Doncic, early in the first quarter at the Footprint Center, threw a pump fake in the post while trying to make a move to the rim. As he spun around and planted, his left foot got tangled up with Mikal Bridges’ foot and rolled on its side. Doncic immediately started limping, and quickly walked off to the locker room.
Luka Doncic gets hurt, Mavericks still top Suns
Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to star Luka Doncic
Yardbarker
Mavericks Lose Luka, Squeak Past Suns
PHOENIX -- Even in the dry desert sky, the stars weren't able to shine in both lineups during a 99-95 win for the Dallas Mavericks over the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix now slides back to .500 with a record of 25-25 after having their four-game winning streak snapped. With Devin Booker...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 24: Julius Randle's 36 Points Leads New York Knicks Past Cleveland Cavaliers
Randle tied career-high with eight 3-pointers
Comments / 0