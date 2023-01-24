Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
news3lv.com
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese New Year is officially here, and for our locals, here’s how you can get in on all the action to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit!. Here to talk about it is Sam Garritano from Rampart Casino.
news3lv.com
Duchess, original dolphin at Mirage Secret Garden habitat, has died
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the original dolphins from The Mirage Secret Garden habitat has died, the resort confirmed Wednesday. Duchess, described as the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, was 48 years old, Mirage President Joe Lupo said in a statement. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked top ten best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year is here, and a new study has ranked Las Vegas as one of the best cities for the holiday. According to experts with Lawn Love, Las Vegas was ranked seventh for Lunar New Year Celebrations based on several metrics. Data was collected...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport provides training for Human Trafficking Prevention Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is taking a step to recognize this January's Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The airport teamed up with Airline Ambassadors to provide its employees with human trafficking awareness training. Attendees had the opportunity to learn the signs of human trafficking, how to...
news3lv.com
Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
news3lv.com
A look into the Clark County CARE team helping the homeless on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In October 2022, Clark County launched a CARE Team focused on the Las Vegas Strip “in response to an increase in homelessness.”. The County also said the CARE Team would help foster an environment of public safety for Strip residents, visitors, and employees. According...
news3lv.com
Fallen Officer Truong Thai's daughter receives donation from New York non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A non-profit in New York is showing its support to the family of a metro police officer who died in the line of duty last year. The organization "Smoking Shields" presented their donated funds to Jada Thai, the daughter of Officer Truong Thai. Officer Thai...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery hosts groundbreaking ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is getting an expansion. A ceremony was held on Wednesday at the cemetery in Boulder City to mark the official start of the expansion. Nevada's Department of Veteran Services says the expansion will ensure that it will continue meeting...
news3lv.com
City of Henderson now accepting submissions for upcoming 'Battle of the Bands' event
The City of Henderson’s Battle of the Bands is back, and submissions to perform and compete live at the completion this spring are now open. Officials will take submissions through Friday, February 17, where judges from the local music industry will select five bands to perform in the Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, March 25, at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater stage.
news3lv.com
Person at Las Vegas elementary school diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school has notified people that a person at the campus was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis. Christina Miani, the principal of Helen Jydstrup Elementary School, notified families that a person was recently diagnosed, though no identifying information was released. Tuberculosis, or...
news3lv.com
Clark County exceeds goal of re-housing homeless
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Clark County said Southern Nevada has smashed through another milestone when re-housing the homeless. Social Services Manager Michele Fuller-Hallauer said via Zoom that the county has succeeded in finding more than 2,300 individuals homes in 2022. News 3 checked in with the county's...
news3lv.com
Starbucks workers at second Las Vegas location file to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Starbucks workers at a northwest valley location have filed to unionize, the second freestanding location in Las Vegas seeking to organize in recent months. The store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United. The...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: What is carpal tunnel?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This week's Wellness Wednesday covers the best tips to prevent and treat carpal tunnel syndrome. Check out the video above to learn more.
news3lv.com
Injured officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police during recent briefing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently got a visit from a familiar face. On Tuesday, Officer Shay Mikalonis paid a visit to LVMPD officers with the Convention Center Area Command during a recent briefing, where he got the chance to hang out with his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas supports bill to allow non-citizens to become police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas is backing a change in state law to allow non-citizens to join the force in an effort to recruit more police officers. The bill would remove the citizenship question from the application, allowing green card holders and DACA recipients the chance to join.
news3lv.com
Free emergency health care provided for veterans in suicidal crisis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is providing more resources for those experiencing mental health issues. Veterans in a suicidal crisis can now go to any VA or non-VA healthcare facility for free emergency healthcare. The expansion of care aims to prevent veteran suicide by...
news3lv.com
James Taylor announces limited engagement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Musician James Taylor has announced a limited run of shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later this year. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform for five nights at The Chelsea in June, according to Live Nation. Shows are scheduled for June 3,...
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
news3lv.com
Nielsen's Frozen Custard opening location at Red Rock casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is expanding from Henderson to Summerlin with the debut of the premium frozen custard joint at Red Rock Casino’s food court opening at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Howard and Amanda Zayon, Nielsen’s celebrates its grand...
