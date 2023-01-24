ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Rampart Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese New Year is officially here, and for our locals, here’s how you can get in on all the action to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit!. Here to talk about it is Sam Garritano from Rampart Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Duchess, original dolphin at Mirage Secret Garden habitat, has died

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the original dolphins from The Mirage Secret Garden habitat has died, the resort confirmed Wednesday. Duchess, described as the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, was 48 years old, Mirage President Joe Lupo said in a statement. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport provides training for Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is taking a step to recognize this January's Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The airport teamed up with Airline Ambassadors to provide its employees with human trafficking awareness training. Attendees had the opportunity to learn the signs of human trafficking, how to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson now accepting submissions for upcoming 'Battle of the Bands' event

The City of Henderson’s Battle of the Bands is back, and submissions to perform and compete live at the completion this spring are now open. Officials will take submissions through Friday, February 17, where judges from the local music industry will select five bands to perform in the Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, March 25, at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater stage.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Person at Las Vegas elementary school diagnosed with tuberculosis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school has notified people that a person at the campus was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis. Christina Miani, the principal of Helen Jydstrup Elementary School, notified families that a person was recently diagnosed, though no identifying information was released. Tuberculosis, or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County exceeds goal of re-housing homeless

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Clark County said Southern Nevada has smashed through another milestone when re-housing the homeless. Social Services Manager Michele Fuller-Hallauer said via Zoom that the county has succeeded in finding more than 2,300 individuals homes in 2022. News 3 checked in with the county's...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Starbucks workers at second Las Vegas location file to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Starbucks workers at a northwest valley location have filed to unionize, the second freestanding location in Las Vegas seeking to organize in recent months. The store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Injured officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police during recent briefing

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently got a visit from a familiar face. On Tuesday, Officer Shay Mikalonis paid a visit to LVMPD officers with the Convention Center Area Command during a recent briefing, where he got the chance to hang out with his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free emergency health care provided for veterans in suicidal crisis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is providing more resources for those experiencing mental health issues. Veterans in a suicidal crisis can now go to any VA or non-VA healthcare facility for free emergency healthcare. The expansion of care aims to prevent veteran suicide by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
OAKLAND, CA
news3lv.com

Nielsen's Frozen Custard opening location at Red Rock casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is expanding from Henderson to Summerlin with the debut of the premium frozen custard joint at Red Rock Casino’s food court opening at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Howard and Amanda Zayon, Nielsen’s celebrates its grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV

