FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL

SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets

It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Calgary Flames

With just over five weeks to go until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, let's provide a deep dive into the Calgary Flames. Current Record: 23-16-9 (ninth place in Western Conference) General Manager: Brad Treliving (ninth season) Head Coach: Darryl Sutter (second full season) Captain: Vacant. Last year:...
FOX Sports

Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
FOX Sports

Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
