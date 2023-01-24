Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-onThe LanternColumbus, OH
Next hearing for Mitchell to take place Thursday, one step closer to Chase Meola murder trialThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the sourceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Partially blind women’s rugby club player aims to bring awareness to students with disabilities through sportsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in
Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row,” he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL
SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets
It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
Yardbarker
2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Calgary Flames
With just over five weeks to go until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, let's provide a deep dive into the Calgary Flames. Current Record: 23-16-9 (ninth place in Western Conference) General Manager: Brad Treliving (ninth season) Head Coach: Darryl Sutter (second full season) Captain: Vacant. Last year:...
FOX Sports
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
FOX Sports
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
