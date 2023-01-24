ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Maryland beats Wisconsin, keeps home conference record perfect

Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Donta Scott added 14 points and 11 rebounds as Maryland rolled to a 73-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday in College Park, Md. Julian Reese scored 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting and Hakim Hart added 13 points and eight assists as Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) avenged a loss at Wisconsin on Dec. 6.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ty Berry leads Northwestern over Nebraska

Ty Berry had a career-high 26 points and Northwestern won its second game in three days after an unscheduled week off, beating Nebraska 78-63 on Wednesday night in a Big Ten Conference game in Lincoln, Neb. Berry was 10 of 17 from the field and made 6 of 12 from...
LINCOLN, NE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Stanford rallies from double-digit deficit, beats Chicago State

Spencer Jones hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points as Stanford rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to stop visiting Chicago State 72-65 on Wednesday night. Maxime Raynaud added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinal (8-12), who won their third straight game on a four-game homestand. Harrison Ingram contributed 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy