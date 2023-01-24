ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee. The team announced the reigning MVP's anticipated absence Friday, two days after Matthews was injured in Toronto's victory against the New York Rangers. Matthews is expected to miss at least six games and could...
We’re at the five week until the trade deadline. And as with other seasons it feels like we’re counting down to something that can’t possibly live up to the expectations. It’s fun to daydream about Timo Meier and Jakob Chychrun somehow coming in as Leafs in the next couple of weeks, but maybe it’s time to prepare ourselves for the reality of Jaycob Megna, Sam Lafferty, and maybe a veteran who would have been an exciting addition half a decade ago. That doesn’t mean that’s a bad deadline and it’s on par with what NHL teams typically do, so maybe it’s a good time to remind ourselves that Kyle Dubas isn’t a riverboat gambler.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
The Vegas Golden Knights spent most of the first half of the season leading the Pacific Division. Now their slump is creating a logjam at the top of the division. Tied for first in the Pacific with 61 points, the Golden Knights hope two days of practice can help them avoid a third straight loss Friday night when they visit the New York Rangers.
