We’re at the five week until the trade deadline. And as with other seasons it feels like we’re counting down to something that can’t possibly live up to the expectations. It’s fun to daydream about Timo Meier and Jakob Chychrun somehow coming in as Leafs in the next couple of weeks, but maybe it’s time to prepare ourselves for the reality of Jaycob Megna, Sam Lafferty, and maybe a veteran who would have been an exciting addition half a decade ago. That doesn’t mean that’s a bad deadline and it’s on par with what NHL teams typically do, so maybe it’s a good time to remind ourselves that Kyle Dubas isn’t a riverboat gambler.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO