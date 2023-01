No. 25 New Mexico will try to bounce back after losing in double overtime at Nevada on Monday when the Lobos play Air Force on Friday night at Albuquerque. The Lobos (18-3, 5-3 Mountain West) lost at Nevada after a flagrant foul on Morris Udeze was called with 14 seconds remaining in double overtime.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO