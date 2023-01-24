Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Trail Blazers community remembers John Curry, longtime camera operator who died at 65: ‘A joyous, loving, thoughtful, caring human being’
It’s been a rough few days for the Trail Blazers community, which lost two legends. One, former announcer Bill Schonely, a face of the franchise for decades. The other, a man whose name you probably won’t recognize but who brought you scenes from Blazers games for nearly 40 years.
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
Damian Lillard Made NBA History On Monday Night
Damian Lillard made NBA history during Monday's game.
Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast
Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — No offense to the Utah Jazz, but Damian Lillard said scoring 60 points against them was fairly simple. Not easy, just simple. Lillard had a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Damian Lillard Drops 60 Points in Blazers Win Over Jazz
Damian Lillard had it all going in the Portland Trailblazers’ 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz. Logo Lillard only shot 29 times but dropped 60 points for the game. To make the performance even more impressive, Lillard only shot 10 free throws. Efficiency at its finest. “That was incredible,...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reacts to Historic 60-Point Game
The Portland star reacted to historic showing on Wednesday night.
Damian Lillard Scores 60 Points in Adidas Dame 8
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 60 points in the adidas Dame 8.
Yardbarker
Jazz HC Will Hardy Had No Answers to Damian Lillard's Onslaught
The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers, 134-124, on Wednesday night, mainly at the hands of a man nicknamed 'Dame Dolla.'. The Jazz simply had no answers for Damian Lillard as he recorded a historic performance in front of his home crowd, scoring 60 points, and shooting 72.4% from the field. He drained nine three-point shots and was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
KGW
Here are the latest NBA trade rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9. According to at least one report, the Portland Trail Blazers are "intensely engrossed" and "listening to all overtures" as they try to improve the roster at the deadline. Through Feb. 9, this article will be updated regularly whenever the...
CBS Sports
Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
ktalnews.com
Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. And the Golden State Warriors still pulled off a wild one against the nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole made the winning layup with...
CBS Sports
Damian Lillard's latest 60-point masterpiece moves him into a tie with Michael Jordan
The month of January hasn't been especially kind to the Portland Trail Blazers. Entering Wednesday's game with the Utah Jazz, they had a 4-8 record in the month, and when they trailed Utah by 12 in the first half, it looked like they were about to pick up their ninth loss and slip back to 13th place in the Western Conference. And then, well, Damian Lillard happened.
Comments / 0