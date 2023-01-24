ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FYF Sports Debates Podcast

Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast

Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Jazz HC Will Hardy Had No Answers to Damian Lillard's Onslaught

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers, 134-124, on Wednesday night, mainly at the hands of a man nicknamed 'Dame Dolla.'. The Jazz simply had no answers for Damian Lillard as he recorded a historic performance in front of his home crowd, scoring 60 points, and shooting 72.4% from the field. He drained nine three-point shots and was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
PORTLAND, OR
ktalnews.com

Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. And the Golden State Warriors still pulled off a wild one against the nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole made the winning layup with...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Damian Lillard's latest 60-point masterpiece moves him into a tie with Michael Jordan

The month of January hasn't been especially kind to the Portland Trail Blazers. Entering Wednesday's game with the Utah Jazz, they had a 4-8 record in the month, and when they trailed Utah by 12 in the first half, it looked like they were about to pick up their ninth loss and slip back to 13th place in the Western Conference. And then, well, Damian Lillard happened.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy