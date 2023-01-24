Effective: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY TO 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 16 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday to 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Limit your time outdoors if possible as these cold wind chill readings will cause frostbite in a very short time.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO