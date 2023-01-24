ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Kansas City Royals add infield depth at interesting time

The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of deals over the past week, but that has not stopped more rumors from circulating. That is especially the case with the rumors that the White Sox are interested in Nicky Lopez. The Royals have denied interest in trading their utility infielder....
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC

One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy, receives notable scholarship offer

Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest. Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools. In the last...
CHANDLER, AZ
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez

The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal

The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Green Bay Packers Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Green Bay Packers free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks preparing for bankruptcy

Back in 2019, Sinclair Broadcast Group completed a deal with Fox Regional Sports Networks. Sinclair’s sports channels are referred to as Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports RSN is the service that several fan bases need to have in order to watch their local MLB, NBA and NHL teams. Today, it was announced that Sinclair’s sports channels, including the RSNs, are preparing to file for bankruptcy.
The Comeback

Familiar name emerges as Vikings coordinator candidate

The Minnesota Vikings need a new defensive coordinator. On Wednesday, one new candidate emerged for the job and it’s a familiar face for the Vikings and their division. The team reportedly will interview assistant coach and former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Head coach Kevin O’Connell hired Pettine as an assistant head coach Read more... The post Familiar name emerges as Vikings coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL

