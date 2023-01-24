Read full article on original website
13 Investigates: What's really driving up catalytic converter theft?
Catalytic converter theft continues to haunt car owners, costing thousands in repairs. What factors are driving up costs of the precious metals used to filter out pollutants? 13 Investigates.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman who stole RTC bus charged with larceny
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is facing a grand larceny charge and being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly stealing an RTC bus on Jan. 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a bus driver pulled over at the area of Durango boulevard south of Blue Diamond for a break around 6:55 a.m.
KTNV
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis. Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
ABC 4
I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
Las Vegas police make arrest in woman’s beating death from last year
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a woman’s death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In an effort to make part of the south Las Vegas Valley safer, a new traffic signal is now working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted members of the Melnichuk family...
Fox5 KVVU
Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A charter school in North Las Vegas was evacuated Thursday after a possible chemical exposure, according to police. The North Las Vegas Police Department says that at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday, medical was requested at the school, identified as Legacy Traditional School, due to possible chemical exposure.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and...
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
NTSB releases report on North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday into the crash last year that killed 9 people, including several members of one family.
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
