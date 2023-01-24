Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Very windy this evening with a round of light snow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have some leftover light snow and flurries around early this morning, mainly east of Cleveland. It’ll be a mostly cloudy sky today and blustery. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. A southwest to south wind at 10-20 mph. A fast moving...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow continues this evening, slick travel possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through tonight. Scattered lake effect snow showers produced quick 0.5″ to 1″ snowfall totals under the more persistent snow bands today. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Morning snow followed by afternoon rain... travel will be impacted
CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories in effect this morning through the early afternoon. Plan on widespread snow with 2-4" on the ground through noon. Then the snow changes to rain and our accumulated snow starts shrinking. We'll stay warm enough for rain through the afternoon/evening before colder air returns...
Snow beginning to turn to rain; expected to turn back to snow tonight
The winter storm dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning, and snow is now beginning to turn to rain as temperatures rise later this morning.
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Video: A look back at the paralyzing Blizzard of ’78
The most devastating winter storm to ever hit Ohio moved in during the early hours of Jan. 26 and battered the state for three days, breaking records and wreaking havoc on the roads, on homes and even in the skies.
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
whbc.com
SNOW UPDATE: Advisories Still In Effect, Changeover Expected
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties. And an advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and most other northeast Ohio counties. AccuWeather still calls for the...
whbc.com
More Snow Coming, Advisories Issued for Sleet
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter weather advisories are up for the entire area from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon. AccuWeather says snow will develop in time for Wednesday morning’s commute. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on Canton’s Morning News says it could initially fall heavily, at...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
Photos: December’s winter storm caused damage inside Hopkins Airport terminal
Pictures released to the FOX 8 I-Team show significant damage inside Hopkins Airport after a brutal winter storm Christmas weekend.
Cleveland salt truck stuck on railroad track
A City of Cleveland salt truck was stuck but not because of the weather this time.
whbc.com
Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Akron Public Schools among hundreds closed due to weather
Several Northeast Ohio schools will be closed Wednesday as a blast of snow and gusty winds is expected across the region.
2 lanes reopened on I-71 after semi flips
Interstate 71 South is closed just south of Interstate 76 after a semi overturned on the roadway.
Grab your coat! Activities to do in Northeast Ohio this winter
There are plenty of activities for you and the whole family across Northeast Ohio this winter.
I-77 southbound is closed beyond State Route 21 in Richfield due to a crash
Interstate 77 southbound is closed just beyond State Route 21 due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio school closings (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winter weather headed our way, several Northeast Ohio schools have announced closings. Several communities have also announced parking bans in preparation for the storm. Here is a list of school closings announced in our area. This list will be updated. SCHOOL CLOSINGS. Akron Public Schools...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 2022 passenger totals still below pre-pandemic levels
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has reported 8.7 million passengers went through the airport during the 2022 year, which is still below the pre-pandemic levels of 10 million passengers. According to John Hogan with Hopkins, the initial expectation was 10 million passengers for 2022, but that projection...
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
Comments / 0