Commercial Dispatch
MSMS makes history with second-round playoff win over Pisgah
Conditions didn’t favor the player at all on Wednesday as storms left many soccer fields underwater in Columbus. One of those just so happened to be Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s home field, moving its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game to Columbus High School. The mud...
Commercial Dispatch
Freshman Xzavier Webber shines for Heritage Academy boys basketball in must-win game
STARKVILLE — To put it lightly, Monday night was a must-win game for Heritage Academy and a great test for the postseason against rival Starkville Academy. Rivalry games bring out the best in programs and a competitive drive that is often unmatched. It also paves the way for big-time, breakout performances from players.
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell looking for complete performance from Mississippi State women in rematch with Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball heads to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on Thursday night, looking for a fourth straight SEC win as well as payback for the defeat in a Jan. 1 matchup at the Hump earlier this month. Head coach Sam Purcell’s team...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys soccer advances in MHSAA Class 6A playoffs after hard-fought win over Madison Central
STARKVILLE — The release after a goal in soccer is reflective of the intensity of the buildup toward it. And the moment when Starkville High School broke through Wednesday night was electric. Yellow Jackets forward Tony Shin, who had been a menace on Madison Central’s wing all night, found...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men’s basketball lambastes Southeastern Baptist to snap five-game skid
LAUREL — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball had its second-highest offensive output of the 2022-23 season as it demolished Southeastern Baptist University, 98-65, on the road Wednesday. The win by the Owls (9-12) over the Chargers (4-17) snapped a five-game losing streak by MUW. Despite its struggles...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State lets lead slip away at No. 2 Alabama, loses fifth straight game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Everything seemed to be adding up to a Mississippi State upset Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Bulldogs’ defense looked solid. They were forcing Alabama into miss after miss. MSU, meanwhile, looked as productive on offense as it ever had. But it didn’t last.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville
I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls basketball dominates Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — Noxubee County girls basketball defeated Aberdeen, 56-20, on the road Tuesday night. The Tigers (18-3, 6-0 in district) were led by Jamaya Dancy, who scored 15 points in the win. Ta’kyra Smith had 12 points and Tootie Lockett also had 11 points for Noxubee County. Noxubee...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans tries to help Mississippi State solve end-of-game riddle
STARKVILLE — There’s no easy answer to why Mississippi State can’t make the plays at the end of Southeastern Conference basketball games, but the Bulldogs have dug themselves a hole. Fans who watched MSU stack wins on top of one another in November and December experienced early...
Commercial Dispatch
Scuffling Mississippi State men’s basketball begins another tough week with trip to No. 2 Alabama
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans knows what it takes to close out basketball games. Mental toughness. Confidence. The ability to stick together. Creating — and making — timely shots. Jans and the Bulldogs appear to have the first three down. But the fourth just hasn’t...
Commercial Dispatch
Derrick Arnold Sr.
CANTON — Derrick Deshon Arnold Sr., 43, died Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Modified calendar back on table at CMSD
After Columbus Municipal School District backed off its first attempt two years ago, the discussion for a modified school calendar is returning to where it began. With Starkville- Oktibbeha School District well into its first year on a modified calendar, and Lowndes County School District opting to start one next school year, CMSD’s board again is considering the move as a way of synchronizing with other area districts.
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Service is a lifestyle for new Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon
Connoisseurs of the agate page in the sports section are drawn to the Associated Press list of transactions. One often repeated line within the transactions is “terms of the deal were not disclosed.”. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed for Zac Selmon. They will be eventually. Rest...
wtva.com
Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year. The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday. The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permitted: Jan. 17-24
■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. ■ KidzVille; 105 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; construction; Clarrissa Hickman. ■ Not Listed; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; interior build out; Ti Garner. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; land disturbance permit; Tom Sneed. ■ Not Listed; 385 College...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville welcomes Colom; Lipsey completes leadership academy training
Nadia Colom has joined the Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville office and in her new role, Colom will work at the company’s Starkville office at 101 S. Lafayette St. as a real estate agent. The Weichert Leadership Academy is a week-long management training session held two or three times per year....
Four Mississippi groups honored for community impact
Mississippi State is honoring four outreach projects with the university’s fifth annual Community Engagement Awards. Winners for 2022 were awarded in three categories, including community-engaged service; scholarship of engagement; and community-engaged teaching and learning. Winning projects receive $3,000, and honorable mention projects receive $750 to further their engagements. The...
