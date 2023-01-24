ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

MSMS makes history with second-round playoff win over Pisgah

Conditions didn’t favor the player at all on Wednesday as storms left many soccer fields underwater in Columbus. One of those just so happened to be Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s home field, moving its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game to Columbus High School. The mud...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW men’s basketball lambastes Southeastern Baptist to snap five-game skid

LAUREL — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball had its second-highest offensive output of the 2022-23 season as it demolished Southeastern Baptist University, 98-65, on the road Wednesday. The win by the Owls (9-12) over the Chargers (4-17) snapped a five-game losing streak by MUW. Despite its struggles...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville

I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls basketball dominates Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — Noxubee County girls basketball defeated Aberdeen, 56-20, on the road Tuesday night. The Tigers (18-3, 6-0 in district) were led by Jamaya Dancy, who scored 15 points in the win. Ta’kyra Smith had 12 points and Tootie Lockett also had 11 points for Noxubee County. Noxubee...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Chris Jans tries to help Mississippi State solve end-of-game riddle

STARKVILLE — There’s no easy answer to why Mississippi State can’t make the plays at the end of Southeastern Conference basketball games, but the Bulldogs have dug themselves a hole. Fans who watched MSU stack wins on top of one another in November and December experienced early...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Derrick Arnold Sr.

CANTON — Derrick Deshon Arnold Sr., 43, died Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Modified calendar back on table at CMSD

After Columbus Municipal School District backed off its first attempt two years ago, the discussion for a modified school calendar is returning to where it began. With Starkville- Oktibbeha School District well into its first year on a modified calendar, and Lowndes County School District opting to start one next school year, CMSD’s board again is considering the move as a way of synchronizing with other area districts.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Alford: Service is a lifestyle for new Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon

Connoisseurs of the agate page in the sports section are drawn to the Associated Press list of transactions. One often repeated line within the transactions is “terms of the deal were not disclosed.”. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed for Zac Selmon. They will be eventually. Rest...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year. The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday. The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Morgan Sr.

COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Stonework now lays at the base of Cross of Christ near Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is stonework around the base of the large cross near Starkville. This is part two of the construction of the Cross of Christ just off Highway 25 South in Oktibbeha County. The cross stands on donated property. The 125-foot steel cross was erected...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville building permitted: Jan. 17-24

■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. ■ KidzVille; 105 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; construction; Clarrissa Hickman. ■ Not Listed; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; interior build out; Ti Garner. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; land disturbance permit; Tom Sneed. ■ Not Listed; 385 College...
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Four Mississippi groups honored for community impact

Mississippi State is honoring four outreach projects with the university’s fifth annual Community Engagement Awards. Winners for 2022 were awarded in three categories, including community-engaged service; scholarship of engagement; and community-engaged teaching and learning. Winning projects receive $3,000, and honorable mention projects receive $750 to further their engagements. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy