Eureka, CA

SFGate

Repaving Project To Close Northbound I-680 For 3 Weekends In February

Caltrans has scheduled a major repaving project on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans. The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80

RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

40 reasons not to leave San Francisco

San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
TRACY, CA

