Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
'It may never come back': Rare green comet flies over Bay Area
It's the first time the comet has passed through our solar system in 50,000 years.
SFGate
Repaving Project To Close Northbound I-680 For 3 Weekends In February
Caltrans has scheduled a major repaving project on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans. The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to...
SFGate
Disaster Recovery Center Open In Felton For Residents Impacted By Storms
A new disaster recovery center is open in Santa Cruz County at the Felton Branch Library, which will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is another center at Watsonville's Ramsay Park, county spokesperson Jason Hoppin said in a press release. The centers serve as one-stop locations...
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
SFGate
Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80
RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
SFGate
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
Bay Area music festival returns for second year, announces lineup
The second-year festival is set to take place just north of San Francisco.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
Names of victims in Half Moon Bay mass shooting released
The names of six of the seven people who were shot and killed in Half Moon Bay were released Wednesday.
SFGate
40 reasons not to leave San Francisco
San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SFGate
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SFGate
Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
1 person killed in fire at SF apartment complex, SFFD says
Bystanders also rescued three people from the apartment, who did not require medical attention.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
SFGate
Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
SFGate
Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead
A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
