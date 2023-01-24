ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
CoinTelegraph

U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report

The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
forkast.news

Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens

Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE
cryptopotato.com

Celsius Floats Plan to Exit Bankruptcy by Issuing New Token

The tokens would be distributed to creditors with claims worth more than $5K against the platform. A lot has happened during the Celsius bankruptcy case since the platform originally went under back in July. Between accusations of fraud, arguments that customers (or unsecured creditors, according to the firm) signed over...
cryptopotato.com

Blockstream Raises $125 Million to Expand Institutional Bitcoin Mining Services

Blockstream raised $125m to expand institutional bitcoin mining services; CEO Adam Back vowed to adopt decentralized structures. Blockstream, a leading bitcoin infrastructure provider, announced on January 24 that it had raised $125 million in funding to expand its institutional bitcoin mining services. This fundraising round was led by Kingsway Capital,...
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Bull Market to Start Once US Inflation Drops to 4-5%: Scaramucci

Scaramucci said the Fed might stop lifting interest rates when inflation decreases to 4-5%, sparking a price expansion for the digital assets. Anthony Scaramucci – the Founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House official – believes cryptocurrencies will revive once the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates.
cryptopotato.com

SEC and Grayscale to Debate on a Bitcoin ETF in Court in March

The SEC and Grayscale will argue on a Bitcoin ETF in court in March. The world’s largest digital asset manager – Grayscale – will reportedly present its arguments in court regarding the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the US on March 7. The United States...

