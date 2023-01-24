Read full article on original website
Centerburg smashes through Delaware Christian
Centerburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Delaware Christian during a 56-30 blowout for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 26. In recent action on January 21, Centerburg faced off against East Knox. For results, click here.
Highland staggers Galion with resounding performance
Highland recorded a big victory over Galion 49-9 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Highland opened with a 15-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Bent but not broken: Cardington-Lincoln weathers scare to dispatch East Knox
A tight-knit tilt turned in Cardington-Lincoln's direction just enough to squeeze past East Knox 52-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on January 7, 2022 at Cardington High School. For results, click here.
State FFA President visits the “Home of the FFA Jacket” for a day
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently hosted the Ohio FFA President, Aubrey Schwartz. Schwartz is one of 11 State FFA Officers and is serving the association as she leads the 326 chapters with over 27,000 members across the state. She is a graduate of Miami Trace / Great Oaks CTC High School and is currently an Agricultural Education major at Wilmington College.
The youngest Jefferson's Ground Sloth was found near Millersburg in 1890
Even if you haven’t been to the Orton Geological Museum in Columbus (and shame on you for that!) it might still look familiar to some of you.
Clear Fork trending in right direction as postseason approaches
BELLVILLE — The learning curve was a steep one, but Annika Labaki and her Clear Fork teammates passed the test. A junior sharpshooter, Labaki was one of seven letterwinners coach Scott Sellers welcomed back from last year’s district runner-up squad. The one missing piece from that team, however, was impossible to overlook.
Knox, Richland, Ashland, and Crawford counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer issued a Level 1 snow emergency for roads and streets in the county on Wednesday morning. Ashland, Richland and Crawford counties are also at Level 1 as of Wednesday morning.
Fredericktown's Kaid Benson earns the American FFA Degree
FREDERICKTOWN -- Kaid Benson from the Fredericktown FFA was among over 3,800 that were recently recognized for receiving their American FFA Degree. "Kaid has worked very hard and invested a lot of time to get this honor," said Debra Burden, Fredericktown's FFA advisor.
Austin Castle
Austin Lee Castle, 25, of Knox County, OH passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born on August 21, 1997, to Butch Castle and Brandi Porter in Westerville, OH. Austin joined JRTC while in High School with the intentions to follow in his fathers and great-grandfathers footsteps of...
Knox County Veterans Service Office is 'meeting needs'
MOUNT VERNON — In 2022, The Knox County Veterans Service Office attracted more than 400 new veterans to its location on East Chestnut Street. Of those, about 200 filed new claims or received some type of assistance. Executive Director Kevin Henthorn credits the increase to the VSO sharing its...
Letter to the Editor: Maron's Groundhog Day event prompts PETA complaint to feds
MARION — Is it illegal? WMRN-AM plans to use a groundhog supplied by Kokas Exotics — whose owner, Craig Kokas, is only licensed to breed and sell animals, not to exhibit them, and received 70 federal citations for animal welfare violations in 2022 alone — at its Groundhog Day event.
