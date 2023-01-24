FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently hosted the Ohio FFA President, Aubrey Schwartz. Schwartz is one of 11 State FFA Officers and is serving the association as she leads the 326 chapters with over 27,000 members across the state. She is a graduate of Miami Trace / Great Oaks CTC High School and is currently an Agricultural Education major at Wilmington College.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO