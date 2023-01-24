ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Centerburg smashes through Delaware Christian

Centerburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Delaware Christian during a 56-30 blowout for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 26. In recent action on January 21, Centerburg faced off against East Knox. For results, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
State FFA President visits the “Home of the FFA Jacket” for a day

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently hosted the Ohio FFA President, Aubrey Schwartz. Schwartz is one of 11 State FFA Officers and is serving the association as she leads the 326 chapters with over 27,000 members across the state. She is a graduate of Miami Trace / Great Oaks CTC High School and is currently an Agricultural Education major at Wilmington College.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Clear Fork trending in right direction as postseason approaches

BELLVILLE — The learning curve was a steep one, but Annika Labaki and her Clear Fork teammates passed the test. A junior sharpshooter, Labaki was one of seven letterwinners coach Scott Sellers welcomed back from last year’s district runner-up squad. The one missing piece from that team, however, was impossible to overlook.
BELLVILLE, OH
Fredericktown's Kaid Benson earns the American FFA Degree

FREDERICKTOWN -- Kaid Benson from the Fredericktown FFA was among over 3,800 that were recently recognized for receiving their American FFA Degree. "Kaid has worked very hard and invested a lot of time to get this honor," said Debra Burden, Fredericktown's FFA advisor.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Austin Castle

Austin Lee Castle, 25, of Knox County, OH passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born on August 21, 1997, to Butch Castle and Brandi Porter in Westerville, OH. Austin joined JRTC while in High School with the intentions to follow in his fathers and great-grandfathers footsteps of...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox County Veterans Service Office is 'meeting needs'

MOUNT VERNON — In 2022, The Knox County Veterans Service Office attracted more than 400 new veterans to its location on East Chestnut Street. Of those, about 200 filed new claims or received some type of assistance. Executive Director Kevin Henthorn credits the increase to the VSO sharing its...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

